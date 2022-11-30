ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Caldwell.

The Borah High School basketball team will have a game with Caldwell High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Borah High School
Caldwell High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Vision Charter School basketball team will have a game with Gem State Academy on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Vision Charter School
Gem State Academy
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Caldwell High School basketball team will have a game with Vallivue High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Caldwell High School
Vallivue High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mountain View High School basketball team will have a game with Vallivue High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Mountain View High School
Vallivue High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State Fans React To Historic College Football News

College Football has changed more in the last two years than in the previous fifty. The sport now pays athletes who can leave a situation whenever they choose. If you questioned the sanity of the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness, you'd better buckle for the expansion of the college football playoff.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The search for Michael Vaughan’s remains continues today after police came up empty at the home of 2 suspects in the case. Detectives today performed a consensual excavation of a neighbor’s backyard in hopes of finding Vaughan’s remains, which detectives say were moved to another location after being buried in Sarah and Stacey Wondra’s backyard. They say there is mounting evidence that there were human remains in this location at one point.
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Accident reported on Eagle Rd. just north of Fairview

MERIDIAN, Idaho — An accident has been reported on Eagle Road just North of Fairview. Multiple cars are involved. Police are on the scene and one lane is reported closed slowing North bound traffic. Be sure to use caution while driving as temperatures drop below freezing this evening, and always slow-down and move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal

Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Car runs into front of Boise business

BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
BOISE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police still searching for remains of missing boy

(NewsNation) — Police in Fruitland, Idaho, announced on Thursday they still have not located the remains of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Vaughan went missing in July of 2021 when he was 5 years old. At the time, Vaughan’s mother was at work and his father was checking on his sister. Vaughan was seen going to houses in the neighborhood, presumably looking for kids to play with.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See

When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
OGDEN, UT
KOOL 96.5

Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
MERIDIAN, ID
