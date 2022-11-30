Caldwell, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Caldwell.
The Borah High School basketball team will have a game with Caldwell High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Vision Charter School basketball team will have a game with Gem State Academy on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Caldwell High School basketball team will have a game with Vallivue High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Mountain View High School basketball team will have a game with Vallivue High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
