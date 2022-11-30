Driver of vehicle hits pedestrian in Adams Township

KDKA News Update PM: November 29, 2022 02:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Butler County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. in the area of Route 228 between Three Degree Road and Dori Drive. Police and EMS are at the scene.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.