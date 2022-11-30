ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Driver of vehicle hits pedestrian in Adams Township

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MczIi_0jRphwkV00

KDKA News Update PM: November 29, 2022 02:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Butler County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. in the area of Route 228 between Three Degree Road and Dori Drive. Police and EMS are at the scene.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Three people hospitalized after crash involving Millvale Police patrol vehicle

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Millvale Police vehicle happened on Friday night. According to Shaler Township Police, just after 10 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Babcock Boulevard and Geyer Road. It was a crash between a Millvale patrol vehicle and another vehicle. Three people were involved in the crash, a Millvale police officer and two people in the other vehicle. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening. Shaler Township Police have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
MILLVALE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck

PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning. Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Pa.: report

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a four-year-old girl has died after being shot Thursday in the western Pennsylvania city, WPXI reported. Allegheny County dispatchers told the news outlet that police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Lincoln-Lemington–Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday,
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland deputy sheriff sentenced for drunk driving

A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff charged with drunk driving in May was ordered to serve one year on probation. Eugene T. Cavaliere, 59, of Youngwood appeared in court Wednesday to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The diversionary program does not require those charged with crimes to plead guilty to the offenses, and their criminal record can be expunged upon successful completion of the probation term.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

13-Year-Old Mars Student Struck By a Car Attempting to Cross Route 228

(Adams Twp, Butler County, Pa.) A 13-year-old Mars student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street near the Mars Middle School around 5:30 PM yesterday along Route 228. The girl was transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. According...
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Funeral services to be held for Penn Hills paramedic Nick Theofilis

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - It's a somber day for family, friends, and fellow first responders as they will honor and celebrate the life of Nick Theofilis. His funeral will be in Penn Hills, the community he grew up in and served. The 23-year-old dedicated his life to service. RELATED STORIES: Penn Hills paramedic Nicholas Theofilis remembered as someone 'born to serve'Friends and family say goodbye to Penn Hills paramedic Nicholas TheofilisHe was a paramedic for Penn Hills EMS and White Oak EMS and he became a volunteer firefighter for the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department when he was just 16 years...
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police looking for driver after bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Indiana County

State police in Indiana County are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and injured a bicyclist Wednesday in White Township. A 31-year-old man was riding a bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near Hoodlebug Trail between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a report from troopers.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim dies at the hospital following assault with a BB gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in a downtown alley Tuesday morning. According to public safety, officers were dispatched to Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue in the early morning hours and there they found the man down in an alley. He was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose but medical tests found the man had some kind of metal shrapnel in his body. The victim ultimately died on Thursday morning at the hospital. That same morning police received video evidence of an assault with a BB gun on Coffey Way, with the victim being the person who was assaulted. Police have since identified the suspects and are investigating. Meanwhile, the coroner will determine the cause and manner of death of the victim. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy