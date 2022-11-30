Read full article on original website
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
How an investor plans to flip a low-income Charlotte neighborhood, double rents and make millions
The J.T. Williams neighborhood in north Charlotte already looks much different than it did a month ago. The small brick homes have been painted white, the parking lot has been paved, and workers have spread fresh mulch and planted small shrubs. The biggest difference, however, is the emptiness. Homes that...
Charlotte Gym Employee Caught Peeping in Showers
A Charlotte Planet Fitness employee was caught peeping in showers on camera.
‘Deteriorating’: Residents live in unbearable conditions at northwest Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents at a northwest Charlotte apartment complex told Channel 9 that the living conditions are unbearable. 9 Investigates looked into the matter Reporter Almiya White saw mold covering doors and cabinets, bugs crawling across counters and walls ripped apart. Management has not fixed the issues. Latasha McElhaney...
cn2.com
Shelter for Women & Children Gets Up Grade Thanks to Community Members
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Giving Tuesday, one non profit showed off its newly renovated shelter, thanks to community members giving their time and money. Pilgrims’ Inn in Rock Hill held an open house this week to invite people inside to check out its newly updated women and children shelter.
WCNC
These 4 basic household chores can help you save money during winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you own a home, there's always something that needs to be done, eating up your time and money. From fixing leaky faucets to maintaining kitchen appliances, your to-do list can seem like an endless expense. However, there are certain tasks, that if done regularly, can actually save you money in the long run.
Out-of-state investors causing chaos in the Queen City
It's neighborhoods with a home in the $250,000 to $400,000 range that investment firms have had their eye on.
WBTV
Here’s how you can continue supporting the families of Myers and Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. You can help donate to each...
Charlotte Stories
Anne Springs Close Greenway Winter Holiday Artisan Market Starts This Saturday
The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host the highly anticipated Winter Holiday Market this weekend. Shoppers may preview the. list of vendors prior to the Dec. 3 event at the Greenway Gateway. Come prepared to complete your holiday shopping list!. The Greenway, which has hosted craft fair markets for more...
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
qcitymetro.com
Teens document life through this high school filmmaking program
It’s a Wednesday morning in the orange and blue halls of Julius L. Chambers High School. 18 students make their way to the library where a gray cart filled with iMac desktops and digital Canon cameras await them. Each high schooler grabs their computer and other materials to begin...
secretcharlotte.co
A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte
We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
lakenormanpublications.com
Historic Huntersville house savors new life as classic fine dining venue
HUNTERSVILLE – As the grand white farmhouse on the southern edge of Huntersville’s downtown approaches its 110th year in existence, a new chapter in the home’s history is taking shape. This winter, Hunter House & Gardens will open the upstairs of the historic home for dining, completing...
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
Applications open for federal help with utility bills for those who qualify
CHARLOTTE — As cold temperatures settle into the Charlotte area for the season, heating bills will soon be due. Mecklenburg County residents who have trouble paying winter heating bills can get help from the Department of Social Services through the federal Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Mecklenburg Co. will...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
qcnews.com
Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted
An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Rock Hill Christmas Parade Returns to Downtown
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The annual Rock Hill Christmas Parade is back this year!. Experience downtown Rock Hill at the most magical time of the year, Friday, December 2nd beginning at 6:30 PM. The parade will begin on Oakland Ave at the intersection of Oakland and Stewart...
