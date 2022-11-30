ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Shelter for Women & Children Gets Up Grade Thanks to Community Members

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Giving Tuesday, one non profit showed off its newly renovated shelter, thanks to community members giving their time and money. Pilgrims’ Inn in Rock Hill held an open house this week to invite people inside to check out its newly updated women and children shelter.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

These 4 basic household chores can help you save money during winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you own a home, there's always something that needs to be done, eating up your time and money. From fixing leaky faucets to maintaining kitchen appliances, your to-do list can seem like an endless expense. However, there are certain tasks, that if done regularly, can actually save you money in the long run.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Teens document life through this high school filmmaking program

It’s a Wednesday morning in the orange and blue halls of Julius L. Chambers High School. 18 students make their way to the library where a gray cart filled with iMac desktops and digital Canon cameras await them. Each high schooler grabs their computer and other materials to begin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte

We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted

An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today: Rock Hill Christmas Parade Returns to Downtown

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The annual Rock Hill Christmas Parade is back this year!. Experience downtown Rock Hill at the most magical time of the year, Friday, December 2nd beginning at 6:30 PM. The parade will begin on Oakland Ave at the intersection of Oakland and Stewart...
ROCK HILL, SC

