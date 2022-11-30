ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Nets

Former Net Takes Potential Shot at Brooklyn Nets' GM

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lqo5U_0jRphTLY00

Bruce Brown believes he can do more than how GMs labeled him.

Bruce Brown was an important member of the Brooklyn Nets. They were a team that often found themselves shorthanded and needed roleplayers like Brown to step up. Unfortunately, it seems like Brown doesn't feel like the Nets wanted him.

During a conversation with Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Brown let out some candid feelings towards NBA GMs and potentially his previous team.

“I’m doing things people said I couldn’t do," Brown said to Singer. Mike Singer then followed up with a question if Brown was talking specifically to Brooklyn, to which Bruce Brown had a cheeky reply.

“I’m talking to everyone who thought I couldn’t play a guard," Bruce Brown said. "That’s to a lot of GMs in the NBA.”

Bruce Brown has only played for three teams during his NBA career: Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Denver Nuggets. He switched from a guard to a forward during his time with the Nets as well. During Brown's second year with the Pistons, he was playing point guard and averaged four assists a game before being moved to a forward with the Nets.

While Bruce Brown isn't exactly singling out the Brooklyn Nets front office, it feels pretty easy to deduce that there's a shot there. It's worth noting that Bruce Brown is also a second-round pick, so it's very easy for him to have a chip on his shoulder toward multiple GMs. For what it's worth, Nets fans will always remember Brown fondly for his capability to step up in big moments.

Related Articles

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are plateauing — and what it means

The pie-in-the-sky preseason optimism wasn’t about Jalen Brunson magically becoming a superstar. Or about Julius Randle performing like Giannis Antetokounmpo. No, the hope that the Knicks would surpass outside expectations — their over-under win total set by the bookmakers, for instance, was 38.5 — was pinned to the development of their young players, the belief that internal improvement would raise this team’s ceiling. But through a quarter of the season, those players haven’t taken the step forward that fans, and perhaps the team, hoped. RJ Barrett has underperformed at both ends of the floor after signing a four-year, $107 million contract extension....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long has harsh message for Boston Celtics

Nia Long had some harsh words for the Boston Celtics during a recent interview. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature. In the feature, Long discussed the cheating incident involving her longtime fiance, Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an...
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
819
Followers
205
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy