Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Related
nationalparkstraveler.org
City Of Rocks National Reserve Grows By 105 Acres
The City of Rocks National Reserve in southern Idaho has grown by 105 acres thanks to an acquisition made by the National Park Service. The land involved is known as the Graham Creek Canyon property and is located along the northeastern boundary of the reserve. The property consists of approximately 100 acres in Graham Canyon that features impressive granite outcrops such as Train Rock, beautiful aspen groves, portions of Graham Creek, and overwintering locations for moose, a Park Service release said. The purchase also includes about 5 acres of access easement, that will allow for the construction of a public access road to the property.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Congaree National Park Boosting Camping Fees To Cover Reservation Costs
The cost of a reservation system to handle front-country camping at Congaree National Park in South Carolina is driving the cost of camping there a bit higher. Beginning January 1, nightly reservation rates will be as follows:. The cost of reserving a campsite at the Bluff Campground will go from...
WLOS.com
Week-long wildfire in Pisgah National Forest grows to 700 acres, 40% contained
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A wildfire burning for a week out in the mountains of Haywood County has grown to about 700 acres. U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer Robert Beanblossom tells News 13 the Hurricane Ridge wildfire is about 40% contained, as of Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officials...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Federally Protected Bald Eagle Found Shot in Idaho
A bald eagle, which are both federally and state-protected birds, was found shot and killed near Montpelier, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported that conservation officers were told the eagle was found in a field. The field is located in Bern, Idaho, and the eagle was located November 6th.
Hunt for holiday ornaments hidden on trails in Oregon's Willamette, Umpqua national forests
Two hundred ornaments have been hidden on hiking trails throughout the Willamette and Umpqua national forests outside Salem and Eugene in what’s become an annual winter tradition led by the Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association. The ornaments are placed on popular routes that don’t normally get a ton of...
Biden to designate Nevada’s Spirit Mountain as national monument
(The Center Square) – President Biden announced during the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit that Nevada’s Avi Kwa Ame, also called Spirit Mountain, will be designated as a national monument. The administration is currently preparing a proclamation that will protect and prevent development on 450,000 acres of Nevada land under the Antiquities Act of 1906, according to The Washington Post. Local tribes, residents, and conservationists have been pushing for...
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
actiontourguide.com
Where is the Grand Staircase in the Grand Staircase National Monument?
The Grand Staircase in Utah, or as it’s formally known; the Grand Staircase National Monument is a massive stretch of public lands reaching over 1.8 million acres from the North rim of the Grand Canyon to Utah. This phenomenal natural resource is not only a geological wonder, The Grand Staircase is also a phenomenal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking, camping, and backpacking are all popular activities at the National Monument, but the Grand Staircase is also a remarkable paleontological location as numerous dinosaur fossils have been unearthed there in the past twenty years. The Grand Staircase National Monument is often overlooked, however, in favor of its famous neighbors, the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon. The expansive national monument is slightly larger in acreage than the state of Delaware and has lots to offer its visitors!
marketplace.org
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
This week, hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in Washington for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Lots of economic news came out of that event, including new federal money for tribal climate resilience and plans for the Energy Department to do more business with tribal nations. There were also new...
Word from the Smokies: The staying power of Smokey Bear, beloved icon for fire safety
Many people of a certain age have a special affection for Smokey Bear, or “Smokey the Bear,” as he has also been called. I remember reading Smokey’s story — how he was rescued from a wildfire in New Mexico in 1950 and became the symbol of fire awareness in the woods for generations. Posters and signs showing Smokey in a park ranger hat were ubiquitous in those first years after the bear’s appearance on the national stage.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You’ll Find Them
Discover the 5 Largest Animals in Utah, and Where You'll Find Them. Western America’s Utah is a big state with a low population density. The bulk of its three million citizens lives close to the state’s capital Salt Lake City. The state’s flora and scenery are incredibly diverse! Utah’s topography is recognized for its diversity because of the influence of the arid Rocky Mountains, the Great Basin, and the deserts of the Colorado Plateau. Here, we review the five largest animals in Utah!
Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue
A Lewis and Clark County judge has ruled that the state of Montana’s plan to harvest as many as 456 wolves can proceed because two organizations which challenged the state’s wolf hunting rules were unable to prove that Montana’s wolf population would be permanently harmed by the increased hunting, which includes the use of snares. […] The post Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Montana Judge Temporarily Restricts Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone National Park
As of November 15, a Montana judge has reinstated wolf hunting restrictions near Yellowstone National Park, effective immediately. Just last year, the state relaxed the regulations for hunting and trapping wolves near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Montana officials allotted hunters and trappers to bag a total of 450 wolves for the 2021-2022 season. However, they soon had to shut down hunting near the parks after hunters took 23 Yellowstone wolves, most of which were in Montana.
morethanjustparks.com
Cades Cove | Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Guide + Map)
Planning a trip to Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park? You’ve come to the right place. Cades Cove is one of my all time favorite places to visit. There’s something truly magical about the nature here. Cades Cove is home to some of the absolute best...
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised...
Wildfires are Burning an Ever-larger Hole in State Budgets
The growing cost of wildfires is putting bigger strains on state budgets, often forcing public officials to scramble to find money for firefighting efforts, researchers at a think tank warned Wednesday. The words of caution come from a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts that describes the increased demands...
cohaitungchi.com
Pennsylvania: Must-See Day Hikes on the Appalachian Trail
In case you are a frequent reader of my posts, then you already know that I'm an enormous fan of Pennsylvania mountaineering. With that being mentioned, after mountaineering all 250 miles of the Appalachian Path in PA, I completely perceive the place this state will get its dangerous rep from. Nope, the rumors aren’t mendacity. The state is crammed with sharp rocks, rattlesnakes, whole fields of rocks, dry water sources, slippery rocks, humidity, oh and did I point out rocks?
Comments / 0