Stockton, CA

Andrea
3d ago

it's the toxic chemicals in plug-in air fresheners and other scented products the air stinks and we are being forced to breathe in them toxic chemicals I am so ill breathing in air fresheners and other scented products. so many people are using plug-in air fresheners companies stores nursing homes doctors offices hospital gas stations businesses Walmart your neighbors your family members the air is becoming extremely toxic to breathe the scented products need to be removed from the store shelves

Bee?
3d ago

RSV is so scary. When my daughter (now 6) was 5 months old she was so diagnosed with it. This is after the local hospital said she had bronchitis. As we were being discharged a nurse (Anika) sees her and notices she just doesn't look right. She retook her O2 levels and her oxygen was at 79. Anika is my Angel. Because she knew my baby wasn't ok, she made sure to have her transferred and admitted to a Childrens hospital in Sacramento. There is where she was diagnosed with RSV. After 9 days in the ICU unit my daughter finally started to get better.

KTVU FOX 2

Heartbroken father speaks out after teenage son dies in crash

LIVERMORE, Calif. - The father of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a crash of a pickup truck full of Livermore High School students said Thursday that the deadly collision was the result of a crime. "He died in a tragedy. It was not an accident. This was something...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court

RANCHO CORDOVA —  The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15.  CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near West Lane around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. No additional information has been released about the death investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash

A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless man accused of attacking bicyclist with machete in Rancho Cordova to appear in court today

RANCHO CORDOVA — The man accused of attacking a bicyclist with a machete is expected to appear in court today. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Family has since identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Convicted stalker walks away from Solano County prison camp

FAIRFIELD --  A 22-year-old convict, sentenced for stalking and a shooting, remained at large Friday after walking away from an inmate work camp in Solano County.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp.Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. Mejia is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child

MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area

Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

