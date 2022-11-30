ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a lame duck session?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers in Lansing are counting down the days before both chambers of the state legislature are taken over by Democrats.

6 News capitol correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down what this could mean for our state.

“They call it a lame duck session because there are lawmakers who will be leaving at the end of this year. So they’re finishing out their terms because either one, they didn’t run for reelection, or even worse, they lost their reelection bid,” said Skubick.

With Dems taking over in just a few short weeks, will Republicans try and push bills through?

Skubick discusses this and more in the video player above.

