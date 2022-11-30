Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76
Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 25 OHIO STATE 96, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 59
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Gregory 3-4, Land 2-7, McCabe 1-4, Hargis 0-1, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanon). Turnovers: 10 (Land 4, Cohen, Gregory, Liberis, McCabe, Moore, Ruggery). Steals: 2 (Gregory, Scanlon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH CAROLINA 74, GEORGETOWN 71, OT
Percentages: FG .452, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Johnson 4-10, Brown 3-5, Jackson 2-5, Carter 1-8, Cooper 0-1, Davis 0-1, Wright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Carter 3, Jackson 3, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Brown, Gray, Wright). Steals: 3 (Cooper, Jackson, Johnson).
Porterville Recorder
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
DePaul rallies, defeats Loyola Chicago in OT
Javan Johnson scored 10 of his game-high 27 points in overtime as host DePaul erased a 15-point second-half deficit to
No. 17 Duke, Kyle Filipowski overwhelm Boston College
Kyle Filipowski’s 13 points and 10 rebounds gave the freshman forward his fifth double-double as No. 17 Duke blew past
Porterville Recorder
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 97, SAINT JOSEPH'S 80
Percentages: FG .576, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Roberts 4-5, Singleton 4-7, Almonor 3-6, Blassingame 1-1, Moore 0-1, Lamaute 0-2, Munden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor, Moore). Turnovers: 11 (Roberts 6, Singleton 2, Almonor, Lamaute, Tweedy). Steals: 9 (Moore 3, Singleton 3, Roberts...
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
Clemson vs. North Carolina: ACC Championship Game prediction, preview
A few weeks ago, the ACC Championship Game looked like it might be a play-in for the College Football Playoff before Clemson dropped two late season decisions, now going against North Carolina for a shot at a New Year's bowl instead. That makes two straight playoffs that Clemson won't be in after ...
Porterville Recorder
ARMY 75, WAGNER 64
Percentages: FG .387, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Hunt 3-6, Ezquerra 3-11, B.Brown 2-4, Price Noel 2-6, Williams 1-3, J.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fletcher). Turnovers: 13 (B.Brown 3, Fletcher 2, Hunt 2, Lewis 2, Moore 2, Ezquerra, Price Noel). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
VMI 80, NAVY 72
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
CHATTANOOGA 82, GARDNER-WEBB 71
Percentages: FG .489, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Stephens 3-6, White 2-4, Davis 2-5, Brady 1-1, B.Robinson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Caldwell 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stephens 5). Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 4, Stephens 3, Walker 3, Alexis 2, Davis 2, B.Robinson, Brady,...
Porterville Recorder
FORDHAM 95, TULANE 90
Percentages: FG .451, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Quisenberry 4-10, Moore 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Rose 2-8, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tsimbila 4, Rose 2, Moore, Novitskyi, Richardson). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 4, Charlton 2, Rose 2, Novitskyi, Quisenberry, Tsimbila).
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 62, NOTRE DAME 61
Percentages: FG .483, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Girard 2-10, Taylor 1-3, Bell 0-1, Williams 0-1, Mintz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 4 (Edwards 3, Bell). Steals: 7 (Mintz 3, Girard 2, Edwards, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski341-60-01-7312. Goodwin366-131-14-93116. Ryan355-110-00-33014. Starling283-90-00-1117. Wertz302-90-01-3126. Hammond192-61-10-2316.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 121, N.Y. Knicks 100
Percentages: FG .430, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 24-61, .393 (Hardaway Jr. 8-13, Doncic 4-9, Kleber 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Dinwiddie 3-8, Hardy 1-3, Green 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-7, Pinson 0-2, Bertans 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith, Green, Hardaway...
Porterville Recorder
Green leads Florida State against No. 3 Virginia after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (1-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in Florida State's 79-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. The Cavaliers have gone 3-0 at home....
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
