Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -2.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Demaree King scored 22 points in Jacksonville State's 81-71 victory against the North Dakota State Bison. The Buccaneers have...

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO