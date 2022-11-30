Read full article on original website
Fire in West Valley City home contained to one room in basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A basement fire inside a West Valley City home Friday was contained to one room, according to West Valley City fire officials. Fire crews from Unified Fire and West Valley City responded to the incident at 3075 Putnam Court. According to West Valley City...
Police identify woman found dead on the road in Provo
The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
Two people hurt in auto-pedestrian collision in Orem
OREM, Utah — Orem Police say two people were injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. Police say a child and an adult were struck by a vehicle in the intersection of 400 South and 400 West near Orem Elementary. Police tell KSL TV’s Ladd Egan that...
Cause of Sugar House fire could remain unknown another month
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials still don’t know the cause of a fire that burned a six-story apartment complex under construction in Sugar House in October. And they won’t know for another month or longer said Cpt. Shawn Mumedy, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
Davis County officials attempting to identify suspects in vehicle, package burglaries
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the Davis County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects accused in multiple vehicle and package burglaries. Deputies said it is believed that the individuals were involved in several package thefts and vehicle burglaries in South Weber and Layton that occurred in the last week.
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
Elderly Tooele woman dies after being pulled from burning home
TOOELE — A Tooele woman unable to escape her burning home died Tuesday after being pulled out of her house by rescue crews. According to family members and social media posts, Sherri Smart was not able to get out of her house due to health issues. Neighbors say Smart was in her 70s and used a wheelchair to get around.
Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
One killed in two-truck crash off Bangerter Highway in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed after authorities said a driver hit him at a high rate of speed causing him to lose control and crash into a nearby shed. Lt. Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at 9000 South on Bangerter Highway.
21-year-old Provo woman killed while jogging identified
Police are searching for the vehicle and driver responsible for hitting and killing a 21-year-old woman in Provo Thursday night.
Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. "Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat," Eric described. "Big huge crack. That's what I would hear." The sounds of his brand-new home cracking...
21-year-old woman killed in Provo hit-and-run
PROVO, Utah — A 21-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car during a run. Provo Police are seeking information on the person driving because they fled the scene. The Provo City Police Department identified 21-year-old Isabelle Parr as the victim in the hit-and-run. Officers...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15
LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
