Tooele, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Two people hurt in auto-pedestrian collision in Orem

OREM, Utah — Orem Police say two people were injured Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. Police say a child and an adult were struck by a vehicle in the intersection of 400 South and 400 West near Orem Elementary. Police tell KSL TV’s Ladd Egan that...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cause of Sugar House fire could remain unknown another month

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials still don’t know the cause of a fire that burned a six-story apartment complex under construction in Sugar House in October. And they won’t know for another month or longer said Cpt. Shawn Mumedy, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Elderly Tooele woman dies after being pulled from burning home

TOOELE — A Tooele woman unable to escape her burning home died Tuesday after being pulled out of her house by rescue crews. According to family members and social media posts, Sherri Smart was not able to get out of her house due to health issues. Neighbors say Smart was in her 70s and used a wheelchair to get around.
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

One killed in two-truck crash off Bangerter Highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was killed after authorities said a driver hit him at a high rate of speed causing him to lose control and crash into a nearby shed. Lt. Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at 9000 South on Bangerter Highway.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. "Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat," Eric described. "Big huge crack. That's what I would hear." The sounds of his brand-new home cracking...
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

21-year-old woman killed in Provo hit-and-run

PROVO, Utah — A 21-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car during a run. Provo Police are seeking information on the person driving because they fled the scene. The Provo City Police Department identified 21-year-old Isabelle Parr as the victim in the hit-and-run. Officers...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15

LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
LAYTON, UT

