Santa Barbara Sheriff Air Support annual training scheduled to begin tonight
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.–Santa Barbara Air Support will conduct required annual training Tuesday night through Wednesday Nov. 30 evening, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.
Santa Barbara Sheriffs warn residents helicopter activity will be in the Santa Ynez Valley area. Locals are not to be concerned with the increase air patrol presence.
