17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police: Man killed by Topeka officer after struggle over gun
Topeka police say an officer shot and killed a man during a struggle over a gun. Police Chief Bryan Wheeles says the man was shot early Thursday as the officer was investigating a car, which was stolen.
Kansas shooting suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
Kan. officer injured in crash that prompted chase, 4-vehicle crash
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a multi-vehicle crash following a crash that sent a police officer to the hospital. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 14400 block of West 135th Street in Olathe, according to a media release. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck an Olathe Police Officer's vehicle in the process.
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Guilty plea in KC boy's death that sparked federal task force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the killing of a 4-year-old Kansas City boy whose death led to a federal operation meant to reduce violent crime in 2020. Ryson Ellis, 24, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty...
Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home
TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
Families of crime victims remember loved ones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families who have lost a loved one to crime pause to remember loved ones who will not be at the dinner table this holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, Washburn University hosted a reception to remember the victims of violent crime because the holiday season can be challenging for families who have lost a friend or family member. The reception was put together by the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance and the Kansas Attorney General’s office.
Radke graduates from Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday was the graduation for the Class of 2022 Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka. The Academy is a grueling year long course with Law Enforcement leaders from across Kansas attending to develop new skills through excellent instruction and to learn from each other. Patrol Sergeant...
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
NW Kan. man sentenced for scheme that cost banks millions
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
