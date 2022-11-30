ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Hutch Post

Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas shooting suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake

NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. officer injured in crash that prompted chase, 4-vehicle crash

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a multi-vehicle crash following a crash that sent a police officer to the hospital. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 14400 block of West 135th Street in Olathe, according to a media release. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck an Olathe Police Officer's vehicle in the process.
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Possible drowning reported at Centralia Lake

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at a local lake. Deputies say one person died at Centralia Lake on Friday. That person’s name has not been released. The City of Centralia and the sheriff’s office has closed the lake to the public at this time. The Sabetha […]
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home

TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Families of crime victims remember loved ones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families who have lost a loved one to crime pause to remember loved ones who will not be at the dinner table this holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, Washburn University hosted a reception to remember the victims of violent crime because the holiday season can be challenging for families who have lost a friend or family member. The reception was put together by the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance and the Kansas Attorney General’s office.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

NW Kan. man sentenced for scheme that cost banks millions

After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
PLAINVILLE, KS
