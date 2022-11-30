TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families who have lost a loved one to crime pause to remember loved ones who will not be at the dinner table this holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, Washburn University hosted a reception to remember the victims of violent crime because the holiday season can be challenging for families who have lost a friend or family member. The reception was put together by the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance and the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

