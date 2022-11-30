Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called to fire outside of home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning. Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started...
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. 33-year-old Levi Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer Morecraft were found dead just before noon Wednesday. People in the area want to know what happened, and family members want the rumors […]
No one hurt in Champaign house fire caused by smoking material
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family house fire on Thursday. At approximately 10:24 a.m., crews reported the fire on the 600 block of E. Eureka St. had begun to extend to the siding of the home. They quickly extinguished the small fire with a single hose line. They said […]
Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after officers said they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon. Charles R. Moody was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with further charges pending review of the case by the […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in Danville for firing shots at house, hitting one person
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Police received a call of shots fired around the 400 block of Montclaire St. on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses told DPD that someone in a dark Cadillac sedan had fired shots at several people standing in front of a house on Montclaire St. During their investigation, officers said they were notified that a gunshot victim had been admitted to the OSF emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
Two people hospitalized after Decatur car crash
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) – Two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Silas on Tuesday night. Police say a woman from Decatur was driving eastbound on Lake Shore when she noticed an SUV waiting to turn left onto Silas Street. In an attempt to avoid […]
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
WTHI
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
WAND TV
ISP investigating two people found dead in Neoga
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) — Two people were found dead in a home near Neoga on Wednesday. Illinois State Police is investigating the deaths of 33-year-old man Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old woman Jennifer R. Morecraft. They were found dead around 11:47 a.m. The official cause and manner of death...
Effingham Radio
ISP Conduct Death Investigation Regarding Two Deceased Individuals Found North Of Neoga
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
WCIA
“We have nothing”: Danville family loses everything in fire.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is experiencing a heartbreaking loss. Everything the owned was destroyed in an overnight house fire. It happened near Illinois and Williams streets. Now, the family of five is asking for help of any kind. While the family was asleep, a small space...
INDOT: Lane restrictions coming to S 3rd St/US 41 in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers can expect less room to maneuver on busy S 3rd Street in downtown Terre Haute soon. INDOT announced beginning Dec. 5, a portion of US 41 (S 3rd Street) will be restricted down to two lanes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The affected portion of […]
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
WAND TV
Macon County to offer Christmas light recycling
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Macon County Environmental Management is offering a solution for those pesky broken strings of Christmas lights. From December 5 to January 31, residents can place strings of lights in a specially-marked, collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st Street, Decatur.
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
Comments / 1