BBC
Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch overcome USA to book quarter-final spot
The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing. The US had the game's biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
‘Very upset’: Flick calls for Germany reboot after humiliating World Cup exit
Germany’s coach said his country would have to ‘do things differently’ if they were to compete for international honours again
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why fitness is as important as quality at this World Cup - Danny Murphy
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It is becoming obvious that fitness and athleticism are becoming...
Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
As a Socceroos fan in Argentina, I know the banter to come will be brutal no matter who wins | Eden Gillespie
My Argentinian partner was worried that if I watched the matches with him I would bring bad luck
2022 World Cup: Germany Go Out In The Group Stages In Back-To-Back World Cups
Germany are out of the Qatar World Cup in the group stages even though they beat Costa Rica 4-2 in the last game.
BBC
Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Yuki...
‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For 90 minutes, the hulking, masked mass that is Joško Gvardiol kept Belgium’s big-name strikers at bay with timely tackles — none bigger than his stop on Romelu Lukaku two minutes into stoppage time. Then the 20-year-old Croat who is fast becoming...
Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you,” he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
Pakistan openers fight back in first Test in response to England’s mammoth 657
The Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique put on an unbroken 181 as England’s bowlers toiled on the flat pitch in Rawalpindi
SB Nation
Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage
Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
