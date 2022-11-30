Kuna Rural Fire District outlines next steps after bond, levy passage

Everything led up to Nov. 8.

The Kuna Rural Fire District campaigned harder than it ever had in previous years for its fire bond and levy to pass. Both measures were constructed to provide needed relief for the district struggling under the weight of a resource shortage . And as Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence sat awake late into the night on Election Day, he wondered if all that work would pay off.

“It was nerve racking. I was up until 2:30 in the morning refreshing my page just to see how it was going because until all the votes are counted and in, you just never can really count on it,” Lawrence said. “When I woke up in the morning and saw that it was still at 71%. I was elated.”

Both measures passed with a resounding 71% of the votes in favor. Which means Kuna will be getting a new fire station on the south side of the train tracks and six new fire personnel.

Greg McPherson, chairman of the KRFD fire commissioners, was also excited when he saw the final tally. He’s been with the district in some capacity or another since 1996 and is well-acquainted with the needs of both KRFD and the people it serves.

“I was just ecstatic for the citizens of Kuna because we finally can put a station on the south side of town to service all those folks and just have a better response time to the south end of our district that’s been neglected for … ever,” McPherson said. “The train is always such an issue with Kuna and we’ve had, over the years, several instances where the crews had to delay and detour and go around and time delay and that is critical when you’re talking life saving measures.”

But the journey to getting relief is far from over as neither bond nor levy funding will be available to the district until 2024.

McPherson said the district is working ahead on everything as much as possible so that when the funding does come through they can get straight to work.

For the bond, this means first nailing down an official location. According to Lawrence, the district has been given verbal commitments for land from two developers. One site is located on Swan Falls Road in Kuna, just north of the water treatment plant. The other site is on Ten Mile Road and Kuna Road.

“Either side south of the tracks will be great because even if you have 30 more seconds of travel time, if there’s a train you’re already ahead of it because you’re on this side,” McPherson said.

Once the site gets selected, McPherson said they’ll select a builder and an architect and get everything lined up before the funding comes in. He said the hope is, by the end of 2024, KRFD personnel are in the new station and it is functioning.

For the new personnel that will come from levy funding, Lawrence is in the process of crunching numbers to see if there is any way to bring the new staff on earlier.

“Our budget is so tight right now that I’m not sure if I can, but that’s my intent is to try and figure out a way to get them on as early as we possibly can in ‘23,” Lawrence said. “We would have to push something else off, perhaps.”

Regardless of whether or not the budget will allow for some of these new hires to be brought on earlier, the district does have a silver lining in three more hires coming on in 2023. This was made possible because of an impact fee deal the district made with Facebook’s parent company Meta, as previously reported by the Idaho Press .

But through all the budgeting, site selection and bond applications, Lawrence said he wants the public to know that the main thing he feels right now is gratitude.

“We don’t take the approval vote lightly,” he said. “We really appreciate it. And we’re just happy to move forward as quickly and responsibly as possible to get that station and more personnel available.”

In a separate letter to the editor that ran in the Idaho Press on last week, Lawrence also promised to keep the public updated on the district’s progress and report back it implements service improvements.