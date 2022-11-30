ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Democrats’ planned primary shakeup is great news

In what has become somewhat of a tradition, one of the political parties is taking early aim at changing the presidential selection process. This year, it’s the Democrats with a noteworthy shakeup to the 2024 primary and caucus calendar. On Thursday, NBC News reported that the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee was planning to formally propose bumping Iowa from its first-in-the-nation spot and moving up Michigan, restructuring the longtime lineup of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
COLORADO STATE
ValleyCentral

Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?

Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5

PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students

A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
NBC News

NBC News

551K+
Followers
62K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy