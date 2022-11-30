Read full article on original website
Early voting ending with polls in Georgia showing Warnock, Walker are neck and neck
Early voting is wrapping up in the high-profile Georgia runoff election and polls are showing a razor tight race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest updates.Dec. 3, 2022.
Asian American voters could help decide the Senate runoff in Georgia, experts say
Just days ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff, candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are trying to sway an often-overlooked demographic that experts think could decide the election. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, who make up 4.7% of the state’s electorate, might be the margin of victory in an election...
Gov. Kemp’s support for Walker: ‘It’s important that we have a Republican in that seat’
NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard spoke with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) about his support for Senate candidate Hershel Walker and Kemp’s future political plans.Dec. 2, 2022.
Georgia Gov. Kemp insists he's 'not thinking' about a 2024 bid
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Trump-scorned Republican who resisted the former president’s pressure to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia, is not ruling out a potential 2024 presidential run of his own — one that would require him to take on Trump directly.
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan’s top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly. Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden’s victory in the state have announced plans to run...
South Carolina Democrats stunned by Biden’s plan to put them first in 2024
WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden proposed making South Carolina the first to vote in the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries Thursday, Democrats in the state were caught completely off-guard. It wasn't something they had asked for. "It’s a very pleasant surprise," said Carol Fowler, the state's representative on the...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Walker tries to avoid missteps in final days before Georgia runoff
Herschel Walker is trying to strengthen his image by having at his side Gov. Brian Kemp, the state’s most popular Republican official.
Democrats’ planned primary shakeup is great news
In what has become somewhat of a tradition, one of the political parties is taking early aim at changing the presidential selection process. This year, it’s the Democrats with a noteworthy shakeup to the 2024 primary and caucus calendar. On Thursday, NBC News reported that the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee was planning to formally propose bumping Iowa from its first-in-the-nation spot and moving up Michigan, restructuring the longtime lineup of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?
Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
Immigrant advocates challenge constitutionality of DeSantis' migrant flights
The Southern Poverty Law Center and immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday over his flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in September. The plaintiffs, three Florida nonprofits that support immigrant communities, including the Florida Immigrant Coalition, argue that the actions...
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5
PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students
A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
Four Navy sailors die by apparent suicide at same Virginia facility within weeks
Four Navy sailors assigned to the same Virginia facility have died by apparent suicide within weeks amid a growing concern over mental health. NBC's Melissa Chan has details.Dec. 2, 2022.
Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say
Neighbors of Austin Lee Edwards, suspected in the murder of three members of a California family had moved into a home in Saltville, Virginia, a short time before the incident. His new neighbors said he “set off alarms” in his short time as a resident. WCYB’s Ashley Hoak reports.Dec. 3, 2022.
Idaho authorities release contradictory statements in murder investigation
Nearly three weeks after the horrific murders of four Idaho college students, there is still no suspect in custody, no police sketch, and no murder weapon found. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how recent contradictory statements from local authorities are causing more confusion and frustration for the grieving community. Dec. 2, 2022.
Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show
A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot
Investigators say sextortion was a driving factor in a former Virginia State Trooper's kidnapping of a California teen and the murder of her family.Nov. 30, 2022.
