Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information

When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
Uh, Politico? Biden didn't make Marjorie Taylor Greene "the face of the GOP" — Republicans did

"The widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics." This is famously known as "Murc's Law," named after a commenter at the blog Lawyers, Guns, and Money who noticed years ago the habitual assumption among the punditry that Republican misbehavior can only be caused by Democrats. Do Republicans reject climate science? Must be because Democrats failed to persuade them! Did Republicans pass unpopular tax cuts for the rich? Must be that Democrats didn't do enough to guide them to better choices! Do Republicans keep voting for lunatics and fascists? It must be the fault of Democrats for being mean to them! Even Donald Trump's election was widely blamed on Democrats — who voted against him, to be clear — on the bizarre grounds that Barack Obama should have rolled over and just let Mitt Romney win in 2012.
Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One

Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds

Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
Fox News Is Big Mad That Reporters Dared Ask Kevin McCarthy About Nick Fuentes

Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Jason Chaffetz were outraged on Tuesday after reporters dared ask House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to comment on former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes, a notorious neo-Nazi, and Kanye West, an antisemitic rapper now known as Ye.“This is why America hates the national media!” Chaffetz exclaimed at one point.The indignation over the press grilling a Republican leader to address a growing scandal within his own party comes as Fox News has virtually ignored the controversy—even as some prominent Republicans have denounced Trump for the meet-up.Following his meeting with President Joe Biden and...
Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?

Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
