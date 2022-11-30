Read full article on original website
Related
‘Today was coronation day … until it wasn’t’: Cicilline challenges Clyburn for House leadership
NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali breaks down the latest Democratic House leadership battle on Meet the Press NOW.Nov. 30, 2022.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Adam Schiff Prepares Americans to Receive a Final 1/6 Report that May be Missing Large Quantities of Information
When asked directly if the January 6th Committee’s much anticipated final report will be complete, or if the information will be left out, Schiff remains non-committal. It all began -publicly at least – about a week ago. That’s when a team of 15 past and present January 6th Committee staffers began openly voicing their displeasure with Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and her handling of the massive quantities of information the committee has compiled – particularly the information that has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Uh, Politico? Biden didn't make Marjorie Taylor Greene "the face of the GOP" — Republicans did
"The widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics." This is famously known as "Murc's Law," named after a commenter at the blog Lawyers, Guns, and Money who noticed years ago the habitual assumption among the punditry that Republican misbehavior can only be caused by Democrats. Do Republicans reject climate science? Must be because Democrats failed to persuade them! Did Republicans pass unpopular tax cuts for the rich? Must be that Democrats didn't do enough to guide them to better choices! Do Republicans keep voting for lunatics and fascists? It must be the fault of Democrats for being mean to them! Even Donald Trump's election was widely blamed on Democrats — who voted against him, to be clear — on the bizarre grounds that Barack Obama should have rolled over and just let Mitt Romney win in 2012.
Republicans With Unlimited Sick Days Vote Against Time Off for Rail Workers
"The 'working class party' strikes again," one Twitter user said after the vote.
Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One
Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
Ana Navarro Says the 'Witch Is Dead' While Standing in Hotel Trump Lost
"He's outta here," Navarro said of Trump, as she stood in the former Trump International Hotel. "He lost the hotel and my a** is here."
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Federal Judge Pauses Sanctions Payments to Defendant in Donald Trump’s Dismissed Racketeering Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
At the request of attorneys for Donald Trump, a federal judge in Florida has agreed to pause sanctions payments directly to a defendant named in a sprawling but heretofore failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a plethora of other real or perceived political foes connected to the 2016 election cycle.
Donald Trump Frets Over Special Counsel Jack Smith in String of Messages
The former president has claimed the appointment of Smith is proof the DOJ is "weaponized" against him.
Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds
Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
Fox News Is Big Mad That Reporters Dared Ask Kevin McCarthy About Nick Fuentes
Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Jason Chaffetz were outraged on Tuesday after reporters dared ask House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to comment on former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes, a notorious neo-Nazi, and Kanye West, an antisemitic rapper now known as Ye.“This is why America hates the national media!” Chaffetz exclaimed at one point.The indignation over the press grilling a Republican leader to address a growing scandal within his own party comes as Fox News has virtually ignored the controversy—even as some prominent Republicans have denounced Trump for the meet-up.Following his meeting with President Joe Biden and...
“Not just another alternate elector”: Judge identifies GOPer who played central role in Trump plot
A Georgia judge on Wednesday ruled that state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer cannot share an attorney with 10 other Republicans involved in the pro-Trump fake elector scheme because he played a central role in the effort. Judge Robert McBurney ruled that while the legal exposure of other so-called "alternate...
House Judiciary Republicans delete 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet as rapper praises Hitler
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee deleted their Oct. 6 tweet that appeared to support Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after months of controversy over his antisemitic remarks. "Kanye. Elon. Trump," read the tweet, which held up Ye alongside Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, who has been...
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
Bail reform is working. Why are Democrats running away from it?
Bail reform has been one of the most significant public policy achievements in recent American history. Research from places including New York, where state legislators voted to end cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies starting in 2020, tells the story of this success. Yet too many Democrats are running away from the issue while pushing the narrative that it’s a toxic development that cost the party seats in the midterms.
NBC News
551K+
Followers
62K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1