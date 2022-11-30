ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares, 'Silence is complicity'

President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of the rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his denial of the Holocaust, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same. Biden tweeted his statement less than 24 hours after West, now known...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
AOL Corp

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes host 'GMA3' as scheduled, but don't mention affair rumors

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hosted GMA3 on Thursday as if they weren't the ones dominating the news cycle. The journalists did not address the nature of their relationship on-air, but instead, told viewers "what you need to know" is that gas prices are dropping, flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases are still surging and highlighted it's World AIDS Day.
AOL Corp

Jon Gosselin ‘Hopes’ Collin, Hannah Can ‘Fix Their Relationship’ With Kate

Ready to make nice? Jon Gosselin is advocating for his 18-year-old son Collin and daughter Hannah to mend fences with their estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, following Collin’s eye-opening claims about their tension. “Jon wishes Collin and Hannah could fix their relationship with Kate,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly....
AOL Corp

Nick Cannon jokes about his many, many children and baby mamas in new video

Nick Cannon is jingling all the way to the bank this holiday season — at least when it comes to buying Christmas presents for his growing family. In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, Cannon poked fun at his role as the father of 11 children with six different women.
AOL Corp

Kanye West’s unhinged, antisemitic Infowars interview is 'hateful incitement,' Israeli ambassador says

Fawning remarks about Adolf Hitler and vituperative attacks on Jews made by Kanye West during an unsettling interview with Alex Jones of Infowars earned unusually sharp condemnation from Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, who charged the world-famous entertainer and fashion icon with “hateful incitement, which could lead to violence and the death of Jews in horrifying incidents.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
AOL Corp

The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild

Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy