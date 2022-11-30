Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.

