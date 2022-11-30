Read full article on original website
After Kanye West's praise of Hitler, Biden declares, 'Silence is complicity'
President Biden issued a forceful rebuke Friday of the rapper Kanye West's string of antisemitic remarks, including his praise of Adolf Hitler and his denial of the Holocaust, and criticized "political leaders" for not directly doing the same. Biden tweeted his statement less than 24 hours after West, now known...
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
'GMA' co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes PDA pics emerge as months-long affair rumors swirl
Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be more than co-workers. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Robach and Holmes are pictured getting very close outside of the studio on multiple occasions over the past month. The morning show anchors are both married to other people.
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes host 'GMA3' as scheduled, but don't mention affair rumors
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hosted GMA3 on Thursday as if they weren't the ones dominating the news cycle. The journalists did not address the nature of their relationship on-air, but instead, told viewers "what you need to know" is that gas prices are dropping, flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases are still surging and highlighted it's World AIDS Day.
Jon Gosselin ‘Hopes’ Collin, Hannah Can ‘Fix Their Relationship’ With Kate
Ready to make nice? Jon Gosselin is advocating for his 18-year-old son Collin and daughter Hannah to mend fences with their estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, following Collin’s eye-opening claims about their tension. “Jon wishes Collin and Hannah could fix their relationship with Kate,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly....
Nick Cannon jokes about his many, many children and baby mamas in new video
Nick Cannon is jingling all the way to the bank this holiday season — at least when it comes to buying Christmas presents for his growing family. In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, Cannon poked fun at his role as the father of 11 children with six different women.
Trump Calls For 'Termination' Of Constitution Over Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' Leak
The social media platform's new CEO appears to have allowed messages sent between the company's past executives to be released.
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
Kanye West’s unhinged, antisemitic Infowars interview is 'hateful incitement,' Israeli ambassador says
Fawning remarks about Adolf Hitler and vituperative attacks on Jews made by Kanye West during an unsettling interview with Alex Jones of Infowars earned unusually sharp condemnation from Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, who charged the world-famous entertainer and fashion icon with “hateful incitement, which could lead to violence and the death of Jews in horrifying incidents.”
The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild
Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
