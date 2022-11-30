MJF is considered one of the best heels in the pro wrestling business, with many comparing him to ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. MJF has honed his craft over the years and cemented himself as the top star in AEW. He might be the AEW World Champion right now, but Ryback doesn’t think he will be a convincing champion in WWE. He also threw a little shade at MJF possibly juicing.

2 DAYS AGO