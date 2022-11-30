ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Ed Cox
3d ago

Clemson is still rated too high they should be somewhere between #10-20 .

The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School

Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times

The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
HAWAII STATE
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Former U-M QB Cade McNamara Finds New Home

Well, that didn't take long. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, McNamara is set to announce his transfer to the Iowa. McNamara led Michigan to a memorable season last year, which resulted in an 11-1 regular season record, a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football playoff. Entering this year, however, there was a heated quarterback battle that sophomore JJ McCarthy ultimately won. McNamara started during week one and struggled, while McCarthy started week two and ultimately won the job with his performance. During the third game of the season, McNamara suffered a season-ending injury that essentially ended his playing career at the University of Michigan.
IOWA STATE
ClutchPoints

Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah

Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah

USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s epic message on College Football Playoff opportunity after USC loss

Ryan Day and Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes are still alive, thanks to the USC Trojans’ loss to Utah. And the moment is clearly not lost on Day, who knows what the Buckeyes need to do now. The Ohio State football head coach delivered this epic message to his team, per Bill Rabinowitz of […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s epic message on College Football Playoff opportunity after USC loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
