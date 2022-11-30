Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Fugitive arrested in Texas County
An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
KYTV
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after two cars and a motorcycle crash Friday night. According to Springfield Police, officers were sent to the intersection of Harvard and Republic around 9:15 p.m. Officers are still on scene investigating and have closed...
kicks96news.com
Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital
11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
KYTV
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged with stealing and damaging an adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue on November 19. Daniel J. Butts and Robert D. Hopkins are both charged with first-degree felony stealing and property damage. According to a press release, deputies with the Greene County...
cassville-democrat.com
Man injured in collision with trooper
Patrol car responding to incident rear ends pickup. An Eagle Rock man was injured in a wreck on Thursday at 11:02 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cassville near Tudor Street. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryson Wilderbuer, 21, of Eagle Rock, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 southbound and was attempting to make a left turn. Trooper Tristan Royster, 27, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car and responding to a vehicle crash with emergency equipment activated.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Bobby Biram
A visitation for Bobby Dean Biram, 78, is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
KYTV
Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.
KYTV
Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach Police Department switching to Camden County dispatch
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
houstonherald.com
Suspect arrested on drug charges in Texas County
A Willow Springs man was arrested on drug charges Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Keisha L. Bryan, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a felony Wright County warrant for dangerous drugs. He was taken to the Howell...
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
KYTV
Police ask for your help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On October 26 at noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Division and Golden involving a red Ford Focus and a black 2000s Honda Accord. The Focus was westbound on Division through the intersection when the Accord started traveling south on Golden into the intersection, disobeying a stop sign, and hit the Focus.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
koamnewsnow.com
Sarcoxie man dies in crash, girlfriend in ICU
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two vehicle crash claimed the life of a young man from Sarcoxie this week. Now his family is raising funds for his funeral. “Emmanuel Lovell and his girlfriend, Eden Sims, were tragically in an accident on November 29, 2022 around 3:45pm just outside of their hometown. Sadly, our family has suffered a great loss as Emmanuel passed. Eden has been moved to ICU.”
houstonherald.com
Several fires reported on Highway 137 between Raymondville and Yukon
A series of small fires on Highway 137 from the city limits of Raymondville to Highway 17 were reported at about 12:30 p.m. One larger fire was reported moving to a barn filled with hay. Raymondville firefighters responded.
KRMS Radio
Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County
Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again. According to a post on FB, a citizen placed a call in to two different Sheriff about a vehicle they were following. The Sheriffs of Dallas County and Polk County were informed that the three individuals were at her friend’s...
