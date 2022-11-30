ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonherald.com

Fugitive arrested in Texas County

An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kicks96news.com

Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital

11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
CARTHAGE, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Man injured in collision with trooper

Patrol car responding to incident rear ends pickup. An Eagle Rock man was injured in a wreck on Thursday at 11:02 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cassville near Tudor Street. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryson Wilderbuer, 21, of Eagle Rock, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 southbound and was attempting to make a left turn. Trooper Tristan Royster, 27, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car and responding to a vehicle crash with emergency equipment activated.
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Bobby Biram

A visitation for Bobby Dean Biram, 78, is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
KYTV

Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

Suspect arrested on drug charges in Texas County

A Willow Springs man was arrested on drug charges Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Keisha L. Bryan, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a felony Wright County warrant for dangerous drugs. He was taken to the Howell...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police ask for your help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On October 26 at noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Division and Golden involving a red Ford Focus and a black 2000s Honda Accord. The Focus was westbound on Division through the intersection when the Accord started traveling south on Golden into the intersection, disobeying a stop sign, and hit the Focus.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
SARCOXIE, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Sarcoxie man dies in crash, girlfriend in ICU

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two vehicle crash claimed the life of a young man from Sarcoxie this week. Now his family is raising funds for his funeral. “Emmanuel Lovell and his girlfriend, Eden Sims, were tragically in an accident on November 29, 2022 around 3:45pm just outside of their hometown. Sadly, our family has suffered a great loss as Emmanuel passed. Eden has been moved to ICU.”
SARCOXIE, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County

Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again. According to a post on FB, a citizen placed a call in to two different Sheriff about a vehicle they were following. The Sheriffs of Dallas County and Polk County were informed that the three individuals were at her friend’s...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy