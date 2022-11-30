Read full article on original website
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 3
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Former Peters Township Star, Florida DB Donovan McMillon Enters Transfer Portal
It’s safe to say that Pennsylvania produced some legitimate college football talent in the class of 2021. The likes of St. Joe’s stars Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. wound up at Ohio State, Gateway’s Derrick Davis Jr. ended up at LSU and St. Joe’s Jeremiah Trotter ended up at Clemson and Pittsburgh natives Elliot Donald and Nahki Johnson stayed home at Pitt. It was a talented class.
Pitt notches commanding win over NC State
Pittsburgh opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 68-60 win over North Carolina State on Friday in Raleigh. Jamarius Burton
2023 Kent State DE Commit Maverick Gracio Making Official Visit to Pitt
Maverick Gracio has been committed to Kent State since August, but a highlight-reel senior season has drawn out increased interest from Power Five programs. Gracio, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound three-star defensive end from Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, Florida, made an official visit to Illinois in November, and now he has another lined up.
Status of Pitt’s Remaining 2023 Commitments
It’s been a rough couple week for the Pitt Panthers in terms of defections from the program, either through decommitments or transfers. Wide receiver Jaylon Barden, defensive back Judson Tallandier, cornerback Khalil Anderson and defensive end Sam Williams all announced this week their intentions of transferring. Keep in mind, some transfers are 100% the decision of the player, while others are “encouraged” by the program. In terms of de-commitments, Pitt lost 3-star cornerback Brice Pollock and 3-star offensive lineman Phillip Daniels.
Report: Pitt One of Two ACC Teams in Consideration for Sun Bowl
If the memory of a 3-0 final score still wakes you up at night in a cold sweat, I’ve got some bad news. According to a report from KTSM.com’s Colin Deaver, Pitt is one of the two ACC teams in consideration for playing in the 2022 Sun Bowl.
How to Watch: Pittsburgh vs. NC State
After a 85-64 home win over William & Mary Tuesday night, NC State (7-1) opens ACC play inside PNC Arena Friday night against Pittsburgh. After losing three of its first four games, the Pittsburgh won four in a row, including a blowout 87-58 victory over Northwestern earlier this week. In...
Brennan Marion, Greensburg Salem alum, a candidate to coach at his college alma mater
Brennan Marion has emerged as a candidate for the head football coach vacancy at Tulsa, the college alma mater of the former Greensburg Salem standout. Marion confirmed he interviewed for the opening after Tulsa let Philip Montgomery go after eight seasons. A former wide receiver plagued by knee injuries, Marion...
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
West Mifflin, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pitt DE Sam Williams Enters Transfer Portal
Pitt sophomore defensive end Sam Williams has decided to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Since the end of the regular season on Saturday, Williams is the fourth player to transfer from Pitt (cornerback Khalil Anderson, defensive back Judson Tallandier and wide receiver Jaylon Barden). ”It’s been a...
Roundup: Aliquippa, Union Advance to State Finals
Allentown Central Catholic got on the scoreboard first with a field goal and trailed only 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Aliquippa after that, as the Quips rolled the Vikings, 31-10, to earn a place in the PIAA Class-4A championship game against Bishop McDevitt out of Harrisburg. Quentin Goode started the rout by finding John Tracy for a screen pass that went 56 yards for a touchdown with 9:18 left in the 2nd quarter. Donovan Walker followed with an interception and returned it 17 yards to the Quips’ 35-yard line. Tracy found pay dirt again on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Aliquippa up 18-3. The Quips missed their first two PAT attempts and failed on a two-point conversion.
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh
Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
Twitter Reaction After Pitt’s Big Road Win Over NC State
On Friday night, Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson led Pitt (6-3) over NC State, 68-60, on the road for the Panthers’ fifth-straight win. Check out the Twitter reaction following the game.
Westinghouse Stifles Steel Valley, Makes First State Title Game in Program History
The Westinghouse Bulldogs advanced to their first PIAA State Championship game in program history with a 26-7 win over the Steel Valley Ironmen. Westinghouse is the third City League team to play in the championship game. The Bulldogs’ offense was dead in the water for much of the third quarter,...
Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten retires
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major figure in WPIAL football is hanging up the clipboard Thursday as Central Catholic announced its head coach, Terry Totten, has announced his retirement. Totten was the bench boss for the Vikings for 21 years and led the school to two PIAA State championships and six WPIAL championships throughout his tenure. Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Totten became the defensive coordinator in 2002 and was promoted to head coach in 2005. Totten is also a graduate of Central Catholic as a part of the 1976 class."Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years," said Central Catholics Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, FSC. "We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program."Success didn't stop at the high school level for Totten's players, five of them went on to play in the NFL, four of which still play in the league, the highest among any high school in Pennsylvania.
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least Once
Pittsburgh is full of weird and wonderful places that everyone should visit. Whether you're in the city for the first time or you've lived here your whole life, there's always something to see and do.
