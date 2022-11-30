ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite City, LA

NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Tighter redfish limits needed as numbers decline, Louisiana biologists say

State biologists called for tighter catch limits on redfish on Thursday as they unveiled a new assessment showing worrying declines in their numbers, bearing out anglers’ mounting concerns over one of Louisiana’s most sought-after species. Recent recreational catch has been at its lowest since the 1980s, when Paul...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $90,420,451.15 in federal funding for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. All of the funds are 90% federal cost-share reimbursement. The funding includes the previously reported $8 million in disaster aid that was announced on Nov....
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

One injury confirmed during Tuesday’s tornadoes

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather and multiple tornadoes on November 29-30, 2022. Initially, the agency reported that Pike County had two injuries, which have now been confirmed to be only one. Statewide, counties have reported 66 homes have been damaged. The […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WAFB

Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Ruth Prats, missing Covington woman, a beacon for her community, friends said

The St. Tammany Parish coroner is one step closer to identifying a body found behind a warehouse Monday along East Gibson Street in Covington. This comes a day after another body was identified by the coroner as the Rev. Otis Young. He was a retired priest from St. Peter Catholic Church. The community was still reeling Wednesday after the gruesome discovery was made, two bodies found burned beyond recognition.
COVINGTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

New Orleans prepares for President Macron

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor

BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
LOUISIANA STATE

