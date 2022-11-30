Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
theadvocate.com
Tighter redfish limits needed as numbers decline, Louisiana biologists say
State biologists called for tighter catch limits on redfish on Thursday as they unveiled a new assessment showing worrying declines in their numbers, bearing out anglers’ mounting concerns over one of Louisiana’s most sought-after species. Recent recreational catch has been at its lowest since the 1980s, when Paul...
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $90.4M for Hurricane Larua recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $90,420,451.15 in federal funding for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. All of the funds are 90% federal cost-share reimbursement. The funding includes the previously reported $8 million in disaster aid that was announced on Nov....
One injury confirmed during Tuesday’s tornadoes
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather and multiple tornadoes on November 29-30, 2022. Initially, the agency reported that Pike County had two injuries, which have now been confirmed to be only one. Statewide, counties have reported 66 homes have been damaged. The […]
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
NOLA.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 8-14, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 8: donation, no value stated, Jessica Booty Oglesby to Joseph Isaak Paul and Joseph Aden Paul. BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 10-12, SQUARE 48, LOT 4, SQUARE 49: $5,421, St. Tammany Parish to Elliott Smith. BUNKER ST. 25378: $13,500, Ashley R. Tyrney to Erlin Saul Sanchez Godoy.
KTBS
LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
Louisiana woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a Denham Springs woman named Tiffany Duke.
Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?. Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.
KSLA
Digital concealed handgun permits now legal in Louisiana through LA Wallet
(KSLA) — Louisiana residents now can add a legal, digital version of their Louisiana concealed handgun permit to LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app. Of the 1.5 million users of LA Wallet, thousands have explicitly requested the addition of the concealed handgun permit through...
wbrz.com
Multiple fire departments called to inferno at St. Gabriel business; nearby residents briefly evacuated
ST. GABRIEL - A large fire at a business along LA 74 forced officials to evacuate nearby homes late Thursday morning. The City of St. Gabriel said on social media that the St. George Fire Department had been called in from East Baton Rouge to help Iberville Parish firefighters with the fire, which was reported at Mason's Roofing.
WDSU
Ruth Prats, missing Covington woman, a beacon for her community, friends said
The St. Tammany Parish coroner is one step closer to identifying a body found behind a warehouse Monday along East Gibson Street in Covington. This comes a day after another body was identified by the coroner as the Rev. Otis Young. He was a retired priest from St. Peter Catholic Church. The community was still reeling Wednesday after the gruesome discovery was made, two bodies found burned beyond recognition.
ktalnews.com
Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox8live.com
Severe storms threaten southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe storms are possible starting Tuesday for the area. The morning hours of Tuesday may be foggy and humid with a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 am. Once the fog clears in the afternoon, temperatures climb into the high 70s behind a warm front moving into the area.
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: For John Kennedy, the governor's race is as easy as freezing a fruitcake
The people of Louisiana ought to give a big holiday “thank you” to John N. Kennedy. Of course, you’d think that voting him another six-year term in the U.S. Senate would be enough. But political egos being what they are, Kennedy promptly began teasing his entry into the governor’s race next year.
New Orleans prepares for President Macron
NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
wbrz.com
Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor
BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
