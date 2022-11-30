Read full article on original website
Michelle Kobliska-Adams – Carnegie Cultural Center – Santa Saturday
Rob Getz spoke with director Michelle Kobliska-Adams at New Hampton’s Carnegie Cultural Center about this weekend’s Santa Saturday and a new monthly crafting program. Stop by the Carnegie between 11:30 and 1:30 for a picture with Santa, a craft with the Chickasaw County Extension Office/4H and a special train display! FREE event!
Christina Klimish and Collette Keller – Women Of Today Santa Store
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Women of Today members Christina Klimish and Collette Keller about this weekend’s Santa Store for kids to shop for their parents and grandparents. They also mention the final weekend to order Christmas Cookies. You can see the list below.
Floyd County, Charles City Approve Ambulance Agreement for Nashua
The City of Nashua has secured ambulance service for at least half of 2023. During their regular meeting this week, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to its Emergency Ambulance Services Agreement between the County, the City of Charles City and their current ambulance provider, AMR Ambulance. The 28E agreement with Nashua will extend AMR’s service into the city limits of Nashua for a six-month period starting January 1st.
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Hemann Retiring in January
After joining the department in 1990 and serving as its leader since 2016, Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann is retiring, effective January 20th. Hemann says he’s ready for a new chapter in his life and is stepping down with the sheriff’s department in good hands. Hemann told the...
