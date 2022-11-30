The City of Nashua has secured ambulance service for at least half of 2023. During their regular meeting this week, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to its Emergency Ambulance Services Agreement between the County, the City of Charles City and their current ambulance provider, AMR Ambulance. The 28E agreement with Nashua will extend AMR’s service into the city limits of Nashua for a six-month period starting January 1st.

FLOYD COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO