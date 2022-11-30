Warm and windy weather is on tap for the Sooner States today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Northeast Oklahoma today. We could see a few wind gusts around 45 miles an hour. We will still see highs in the 60s but a sharp change happens tonight. The colder air is starting to build across the Rockies. This will actually move in very quickly by tonight. During the day though we are warm but breezy. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 62.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO