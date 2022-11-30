Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
WMBF
‘It is a wonderful opportunity’: My Beach 101 Citizens Academy returns for Grand Strand community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Residents have a chance to get an inside look at Myrtle Beach. The city’s Neighborhood Services is gearing up for its annual My Beach101 Citizens Academy. “It blows their mind to see how much we’re doing,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain...
WMBF
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
WMBF
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
WMBF
Letter shows SCDOT alerted Myrtle Beach businesses in May to begin relocation plans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show businesses in the path of the Highway 501 realignment project were alerted several months ago that they would need to relocate. WMBF News started looking into the issue after noticing a sign on the door...
WMBF
Cherry Grove Pier beginning repair process after Hurricane Ian damages
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After Hurricane Ian broke the Cherry Grove Pier in two, exactly two months ago, the repairing process is now just starting. Even with a broken pier, the community hasn’t stopped coming to this beloved spot. The operations manager for the Cherry Grove Pier,...
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WMBF
200 Latinx families in need receive groceries at food distribution event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 200 families received groceries after Lowcountry Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand hosted a food drive for the Latinx community. This is something the President of Faith Outreach Ministries, Larry Nowak, says he saw a specific need for in the...
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation. U.S. News and World Report put out its list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S. It breaks down the light displays down by...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: High school student starts his own pressure washing company
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The pressure is on for 18-year-old Caleb Droll who balances school and his own company, pressure washing homes and driveways. He started his business with one goal in mind. “Just to save for college. Going to Georgetown Tech next year for some basic business courses,”...
WMBF
Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard. A view from a South Carolina...
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
wpde.com
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
wbtw.com
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive,...
WMBF
‘A few extra dollars is well worth it’: Inflation of Christmas trees leads to steeper prices across the Grand Strand
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas trees are a staple in many homes this time of year, and those who favor a real tree may see some drastic price increases when the time comes to pick one out. As the countdown to Christmas begins, Joseph DiLorenzo counts a few extra dollars...
WMBF
Overpopulation of cats puts Grand Strand nonprofit in desperate need of adoptions, donations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safe Haven 4 Cats SC is a nonprofit that has been working since 2015 to find homes for feral and unwanted cats and kittens. “We don’t have a shelter or a building,” said Ana Paulus, the treasurer for Safe Haven 4 Cats SC. “We are straight foster home volunteers. 100% unpaid and all the money that we get in goes straight to the care of the kittens.”
The missing marker case solved
LUMBERTON — For a little over a century an obelisk stood over the doors of the Lumberton courthouse. That monument memorialized the Conf
WMBF
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
WMBF
New map details hundreds of food pantries, resources available to South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations that fight hunger say food insecurity becomes especially evident this time of year, as families want to make the holiday season as special as it can be, but sometimes dollars don’t stretch far enough. According to Feeding America, one in ten South Carolinians faces...
Comments / 0