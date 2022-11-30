ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard. A view from a South Carolina...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Overpopulation of cats puts Grand Strand nonprofit in desperate need of adoptions, donations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safe Haven 4 Cats SC is a nonprofit that has been working since 2015 to find homes for feral and unwanted cats and kittens. “We don’t have a shelter or a building,” said Ana Paulus, the treasurer for Safe Haven 4 Cats SC. “We are straight foster home volunteers. 100% unpaid and all the money that we get in goes straight to the care of the kittens.”
CONWAY, SC

