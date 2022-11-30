CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is now facing federal charges for three pounds of methamphetamine found in Mason City. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, was arrested by local law enforcement on September 28 after being pulled over near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City. Investigators say about a pound of meth was found in Pulido’s vehicle and close to two pounds of meth was found in his home, along with cash, packaging, and scales.

