Michelle Kobliska-Adams – Carnegie Cultural Center – Santa Saturday
Rob Getz spoke with director Michelle Kobliska-Adams at New Hampton’s Carnegie Cultural Center about this weekend’s Santa Saturday and a new monthly crafting program. Stop by the Carnegie between 11:30 and 1:30 for a picture with Santa, a craft with the Chickasaw County Extension Office/4H and a special train display! FREE event!
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
951thebull.com
Christina Klimish and Collette Keller – Women Of Today Santa Store
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Women of Today members Christina Klimish and Collette Keller about this weekend’s Santa Store for kids to shop for their parents and grandparents. They also mention the final weekend to order Christmas Cookies. You can see the list below.
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
KAAL-TV
Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
KCRG.com
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
KIMT
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
KGLO News
Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
MASON CITY — A Mason City man convicted of a 2021 murder in downtown Mason City has had his motion for reconsideration of his sentence denied. A Cerro Gordo County jury convicted 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez of first-degree murder in August of last year. Gonzalez was accused of the pre-meditated shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in late March in the area of 3rd and North Jefferson. Gonzalez was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. talks about grief after deadly Mason City fire: 'Parents aren't supposed to bury their kids'
MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a tragedy that saddened all of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Back on November 16, four boys were killed in a house fire. The entire community has come out to support the McLuer family and grieve with them. KIMT News 3 had the opportunity...
KIMT
Three pounds of meth lead to federal trial for Mason City man
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is now facing federal charges for three pounds of methamphetamine found in Mason City. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, was arrested by local law enforcement on September 28 after being pulled over near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City. Investigators say about a pound of meth was found in Pulido’s vehicle and close to two pounds of meth was found in his home, along with cash, packaging, and scales.
KIMT
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct
AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work. Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov....
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
KIMT
Police say man wanted for Mason City attempted murder taken into custody
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City shooting suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, hours after police say he tried to kill another man. Police responded to the 300 block of 3rd St. NW. on Monday night and located a shooting victim who was then hospitalized. The Mason City...
KIMT
Chatfield duo to stand trial for stealing over $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are set to stand trial for stealing money from someone with dementia. Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68 of Chatfield, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66 of Chatfield, were charged in May with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
KAAL-TV
Wykoff man appears in court on attempted murder charge
(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man is accused of trying to murder a fellow employee behind an Ostrander bar. Noah Arnold Foster, 23, faces charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a count of 5th-degree assault after allegedly stabbing the other man repeatedly in the chest and shoulder on Nov. 20.
