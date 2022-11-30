Read full article on original website
Related
Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35k for ejection after implying officials have 'too much power'
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant received a $35,000 fine for "confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner" after he was ejected from a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Whatever Morant said to...
Sabonis scores 24, leads Kings' 123-96 rout of Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis made both of his two 3-point attempts in the game and hit 2 of 3 free throws. He had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings, who won their second straight.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0