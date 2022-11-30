ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is days away from becoming Hawaii’s ninth governor. He’ll be sworn in Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Blaisdell Arena. In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now before the ceremony, Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rapid-fire questions with Gov.-Elect Josh Green

Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. “I think trying to make anything fun for a child who’s going through a treatment that’s difficult helps." Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Experts predict Mauna Loa's lava will reach DKI Hwy in a week

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mauna Loa's lava flow significantly slowed and spread out on Thursday. It is now expected it will take at least a week before the lava reaches Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as DKI, or by its former name, Saddle Road. Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa

Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,012 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 367,352. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is slated to get $5.6 million in new federal funding to provide high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities. “I’m especially pleased that this funding includes support for broadband access in Native Hawaii communities through the department of Hawaiian Homelands,” said Gov. David Ige, at a news conference Wednesday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mostly dry weekend, but more rain on the horizon

Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a few showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
HAWAII STATE

