Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to tackle corruption in Hawaii government? This commission has some ideas
'The last straw': BWS chief engineer Ernie Lau joins water advocates in Red Hill protest. “It’s time for me to come out of the box and not be a typical government official that stays in his office.”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "At first I was thinking, could it...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Last straw’: BWS chief engineer Ernie Lau joins water advocates in Red Hill protest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau joined dozens of water advocates at a Red Hill protest Friday outside the State Health Department. They’re calling for immediate action by the Navy following a toxic fire suppressant foam spill earlier this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is days away from becoming Hawaii’s ninth governor. He’ll be sworn in Monday during an inauguration ceremony at Blaisdell Arena. In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now before the ceremony, Green discussed what changes he plans to make in his first 100 days in office.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rapid-fire questions with Gov.-Elect Josh Green
Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. “I think trying to make anything fun for a child who’s going through a treatment that’s difficult helps." Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Hawaii receives grant of $5.5M to Internet for All
Governor David Ige announced the award of $5,570,883 million in an "Internet For All" planning grant to Hawaii from the Biden-Harris administration.
KITV.com
Experts predict Mauna Loa's lava will reach DKI Hwy in a week
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mauna Loa's lava flow significantly slowed and spread out on Thursday. It is now expected it will take at least a week before the lava reaches Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as DKI, or by its former name, Saddle Road. Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Incredible video shows lava slowly flowing from Mauna Loa
Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's only rainbow trout aquaponic prepares to close doors. The owner says the pandemic, inflation and a massive power outage earlier this year has made it too difficult for them to stay afloat. Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lava from Mauna Loa shows no sign of stopping as it inches closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway
State develops action plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway. If it continues at its current rate, lava could reach Daniel K Inouye highway as soon as Friday. For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,012 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 367,352. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
Hawaii reports 1,012 COVID cases, 5 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,012 COVID cases and 5 deaths in the last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to get nearly $6M to provide high-speed internet access ‘for all’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is slated to get $5.6 million in new federal funding to provide high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities. “I’m especially pleased that this funding includes support for broadband access in Native Hawaii communities through the department of Hawaiian Homelands,” said Gov. David Ige, at a news conference Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mostly dry weekend, but more rain on the horizon
Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Trade winds will continue to kick up just a few showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
Comments / 1