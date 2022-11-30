HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian activist and Molokai physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli has passed away, Hawaii News Now has learned. Aluli was part of the Kahoolawe Nine — a group of protestors that occupied the island in 1976 to stop the U.S. military from bombing it when the island was under martial law following the Pearl Harbor attack.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO