I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
International Business Times
'Emancipation' Premiere: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Walk Red Carpet Together [Photos]
Will Smith walked the red carpet for the first time with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith since the Oscars controversy earlier this year. The couple attended the premiere of Will's upcoming movie, "Emancipation" at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, on Wednesday. Will, who portrayed Peter's character in...
International Business Times
Kim Kardashian Launches Skims Holiday Campaign Featuring Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg and his family are Skims' Holiday family of the year. Kim Kardashian launched her solutions wear brand's 2022 holiday campaign Thursday, sharing via Instagram photos of the 51-year-old "Drop It like It's Hot" rapper, his wife Shante Broadus, their three children and their grandchildren modeling Skims' Fleece Sleep Sets and Cozy collection.
International Business Times
Netflix Drops First Trailer For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' [Watch]
The title of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries has been revealed as Netflix dropped a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated project Thursday. After months of speculations on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries will contain, the trailer for "Harry & Meghan" teased that the project will give a glimpse of the royal couple's intimate relationship and tumultuous years in the palace.
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
International Business Times
Mena Suvari Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression: 'It's All Very Real'
Mena Suvari is still struggling with postpartum depression after giving birth to her son over a year ago. "I struggle with postpartum depression every day," the 43-year-old actress said on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast Monday. "I'm just getting my hormones tested next month, so yeah, it's all very real. I deal with this every day."
