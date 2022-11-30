ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Las Vegas.

The Shadow Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Rancho High School on November 29, 2022, 18:15:00.

Shadow Ridge High School
Rancho High School
November 29, 2022
18:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Faith Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with Cimarron-Memorial High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Faith Lutheran High School
Cimarron-Memorial High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Western High School basketball team will have a game with Bonanza High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Western High School
Bonanza High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Silverado High School basketball team will have a game with Valley High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Silverado High School
Valley High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Shadow Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Durango High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Shadow Ridge High School
Durango High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Chaparral High School basketball team will have a game with Desert Pines High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Chaparral High School
Desert Pines High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Rancho High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Rancho High School
Canyon Springs High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Faith Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with Las Vegas High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.

Faith Lutheran High School
Las Vegas High School
November 29, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

