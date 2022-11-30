Las Vegas, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Las Vegas.
The Shadow Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Rancho High School on November 29, 2022, 18:15:00.
The Faith Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with Cimarron-Memorial High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Western High School basketball team will have a game with Bonanza High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Silverado High School basketball team will have a game with Valley High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Shadow Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Durango High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Chaparral High School basketball team will have a game with Desert Pines High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Rancho High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Faith Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with Las Vegas High School on November 29, 2022, 18:30:00.
