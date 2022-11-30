ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cissna Park, IL

St. Joseph, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in St. Joseph.

The Cissna Park High School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph-Ogden High School on November 29, 2022, 18:04:00.

Cissna Park High School
St. Joseph-Ogden High School
November 29, 2022
18:04:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Watseka High School basketball team will have a game with Cissna Park High School on November 30, 2022, 14:56:00.

Watseka High School
Cissna Park High School
November 30, 2022
14:56:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rantoul, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Morton High School - Morton basketball team will have a game with Rantoul High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RANTOUL, IL
advantagenews.com

Pierce wins opening night at Dome race

Oakwood, Illinois' Bobby Pierce led all 30 laps of the Late Model stock car main event en route to an opening night win at the 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday night in St. Louis. With the win, Pierce earn $5,000 and is locked in to Saturday night's $30,000 to win main event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nrgmediadixon.com

AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 12/2/2022

AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 12/2/2022. Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 1. Rockford Auburn 1. Class 3A. School W-L Pts. 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3) 1-0 38. 2. Simeon (1) 1-0 37. 3. East St. Louis 4-0...
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

McDermaid promoted to principal of PBL High School, her alma mater

PAXTON — Four months into her new job as assistant principal of Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton, Hannah McDermaid already has another job lined up. She is not leaving the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, though. After all, she loves it here. Rather, McDermaid will be relocating her office to...
PAXTON, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How many Big Ten wins will Illinois get this year?

Stephen Cohn: 14-6 Regular Season, Big Ten Tournament Champions. I just don’t see how Brad Underwood doesn’t have this team rolling like a well-oiled machine by March. You saw what they could do against Syracuse on Tuesday (even if the Orange aren’t very good), and even when the Illini aren’t playing their best ball, they’re still going to win a majority of the nights. Just too much talent on this team.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood

Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-57 North to I-74 West ramp closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have closed the ramp from Interstate 57 North to Interstate 74 West (Exit 237B) Thursday morning. ISP is removing a crashed semi-trailer truck from the area. They reported a property damage crash on Interstate 74 earlier Thursday morning. The ramp is expected to...
ILLINOIS STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt WBB Falls To Illinois, 92-71

Illinois took command early and often Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center as it bested Pitt in the ACC/B1G Challenge, 92-71. Pitt (5-3) saw Dayshanette Harris score 16 points, while Liatu King and Amber Brown netted 11 and 10 points respectively. The 92 points Pitt conceded in this game...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
URBANA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
DANVILLE, IL
smilepolitely.com

You need to try Garro’s Taste of the City, Urbana’s new food truck

We've got a thriving food truck scene here in Champaign-Urbana. We have food trucks of all kinds, ones that sell tacos, burgers, chicken sandos, gyros, ice cream, and more. I love that food truck food is all packaged to go, which means I can take it home to eat — or go goblin mode and scarf it down in the front seat of my car.
URBANA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy