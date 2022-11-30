St. Joseph, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Stephen Cohn: 14-6 Regular Season, Big Ten Tournament Champions. I just don’t see how Brad Underwood doesn’t have this team rolling like a well-oiled machine by March. You saw what they could do against Syracuse on Tuesday (even if the Orange aren’t very good), and even when the Illini aren’t playing their best ball, they’re still going to win a majority of the nights. Just too much talent on this team.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO