Ivanka Trump Unbothered In Wake Of Dad Donald's Fallout From Dining With Kanye West & White Nationalist

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
Ivanka Trump looked unbothered as ever when she headed off to Miami following her lavish family trip to the Middle East. At the same time that she once again took to the skies, her father, Donald Trump , dealt with criticism over the scandalous choice to dine with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ivanka dodged a bullet after deciding to step back from politics and not support her father's 2024 White House campaign because the ex-president is now under fire for entertaining the rapper and the Holocaust denier.

Ivanka, 41, was dressed in a chic yet comfortable travel look when she was spotted at the Miami International Airport on Tuesday morning. The businesswoman donned a clean makeup look, blue jeans, combat boots, and a camel-colored sweater as she made her way through the airport.

The former first daughter look distressed over her father's most recent scandal.

Over Thanksgiving week, the disgraced ex-prez hosted Ye and Fuentes at his Mar-A-Lago estate for an intimate sit-down dinner. Ye had recently announced that he would also be throwing in his hat for the 2024 White House run.

The meeting quickly caused backlash due to the rapper's recent antisemitic statements, as well as Fuentes' history of promoting white supremest ideals and openly denying the Holocaust.

Attempting to walk back the invite, Trump released a statement days later in response to criticism.

"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-A-Lago," Trump said on November 25 via his social media site Truth Social. "Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about."

Trump said that the dinner included "many members present on the back patio," adding the meeting "was quick and uneventful."

While Ivanka wasn't present for her father's dinner with Ye, the former White House aid was not far from scandals during her Middle East tour .

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner , were criticized after they were seen fraternizing with the Prime Minister of Qatar at a FIFA World Cup 2022 match. Ivanka and Jared spoke with the Qatar PM at length in the stadium's exclusive corporate boxes.

Qatar has been the subject of human rights violation debates in addition to controversy over the country's open anti-LGBTQ policies and culture.

Comments / 24

finzbar
3d ago

she is not interested in dadys games anymore...Jan 6 was the breaking point...n I bet it is his daughter that after begging got him to speak up...run Ivanka far away n enjoy life...

Reply(1)
10
Janine Gollner Kemper
2d ago

Well, Qatar did bail out Jared's failing 666 building while he was working at the white house. They are all people who don't care about optics, then cry victim when called out.

Reply(1)
9
bounty hunter
3d ago

she's known it all along who he associates with. why would it bother or surprise her?

Reply(8)
13
