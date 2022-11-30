ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Centre Daily

Emily Ratajkowski Has Transformed Beautifully Over the Years: See Photos of the Model Then and Now

Emily Ratajkowski has been in the acting and modeling business since she was just a kid. From landing guest-starring roles in shows like iCarly to turning heads on the runway in fashion shows, the London native has grown exponentially over the years throughout her career. And her fans have enjoyed watching her stunning transformation as an actress, model and a mom.
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Dresses As Spider-Man For Cute Charity Video: Watch

Prince Harry continued his favorite tradition of helping humanity when he dressed up as a superhero to support the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity during their Christmas party. The handsome Duke of Sussex donned a Spider-Man costume to spread some holiday cheer for the children who lost parents in the British Armed Forces. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay,” he said in his video message posted to YouTube on Dec. 3.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Centre Daily

Miami Nights! Kim and Khloe Kardashian Don Sexy Outfits for a Night of Partying at Art Basel

Letting loose! KimKardashian and Khloé Kardashian donned their sexiest outfits during a night out in Miami for Art Basel on Thursday, December 1. The Kardashians stars enjoyed their evening in South Florida while checking out the international art fair. They also dined at hotspot Gekko, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge, before heading to a private house party.
MIAMI, FL

