Prince Harry continued his favorite tradition of helping humanity when he dressed up as a superhero to support the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity during their Christmas party. The handsome Duke of Sussex donned a Spider-Man costume to spread some holiday cheer for the children who lost parents in the British Armed Forces. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay,” he said in his video message posted to YouTube on Dec. 3.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO