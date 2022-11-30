Read full article on original website
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
2 critically injured in Falmouth plane crash
Police said both people suffered life threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at Falmouth Airpark.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
New Bedford apartment house fire displaces 16 people
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in a New Bedford apartment house displaced 16 people on Friday afternoon. That brings the running total of people displaced recently by fires in New Bedford to nearly 50, just weeks away from the holidays. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said...
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
2 Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes At Cape Cod Airpark: Report
Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed on Cape Cod, Boston25 reports. The crash happened at Falmouth Airpark on Airpark Drive in East Falmouth on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2, the outlet said citing Falmouth Fire. Daily Voice has reached out to Falmouth Fire for more...
Yarmouth Police remember Officer Brad Erickson 22 years after line of duty death
YARMOUTH – Twenty-two years ago today—Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Officer Bradford M. Erickson was killed in the line of duty while directing traffic at a road-improvement project in Barnstable. At approximately 2:30 PM on December 1, 2000, Patrol Officer Erickson, age 60, was struck by a fully loaded...
New Bedford building collapses after overnight fire
Firefighters battled a massive fire at a building in New Bedford early Saturday morning. New Bedford Fire Department says around 4:00 a.m., a passerby alerted a police officer of a structure fire on South Second Street. Arriving crews reported a three-story wood frame structure. Two neighboring buildings sustained minimal damage.
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
Woman shot inside of a car in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was injured in a shooting while inside of a car on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the car was parked at 666 Prairie Ave. when a suspect pulled up and shot at the car around 5:15 p.m. The woman was...
Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules
A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
Two Fall River men charged in incident triggering Amber Alert
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that two men were arrested in connection with an incident beginning in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert. Police said they were called Thursday morning to 11443 Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth for a report of several people arguing. Once at...
'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
Providence house fire displaces five residents
(WJAR) — A fire broke out in the attic of a Providence home on Thursday night, displacing five residents. Providence firefighters were called to the home on Superior Street where they worked to put out flames in the attic. Officials told NBC 10 News there were no injuries reported...
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
Updated: Barnstable Police make arrest after armed robbery at ATM in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported armed robbery late Thursday morning. The incident was reported near the JFK Library off Main Street. The suspect allegedly showed a firearm. An active investigation and search for the suspect is underway. From Chatham Police: On Friday, December 2, 2022, that...
Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Florida
The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield home has been arrested. Miami Beach, Florida Police located and arrested 27-year old Christopher Keeley Friday night. An investigation began Tuesday evening when Marshfield Police responded to a...
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
"A car struck the building causing damage"Photo by(Whitman Police Department / Facebook) (WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.
