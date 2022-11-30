ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford apartment house fire displaces 16 people

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in a New Bedford apartment house displaced 16 people on Friday afternoon. That brings the running total of people displaced recently by fires in New Bedford to nearly 50, just weeks away from the holidays. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford building collapses after overnight fire

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a building in New Bedford early Saturday morning. New Bedford Fire Department says around 4:00 a.m., a passerby alerted a police officer of a structure fire on South Second Street. Arriving crews reported a three-story wood frame structure. Two neighboring buildings sustained minimal damage.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman shot inside of a car in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was injured in a shooting while inside of a car on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the car was parked at 666 Prairie Ave. when a suspect pulled up and shot at the car around 5:15 p.m. The woman was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
universalhub.com

Seaport boat owner has to stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash that left one dead, several injured, judge rules

A judge ruled this week that there's enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial to determine whether Ryan Denver is guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery for crashing his speed boat into a 40-foot-tall navigational marker in Boston Harbor early on July 17, 2021, sending him and all of his passengers - one of whom drowned - into the water.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Two Fall River men charged in incident triggering Amber Alert

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that two men were arrested in connection with an incident beginning in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert. Police said they were called Thursday morning to 11443 Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth for a report of several people arguing. Once at...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence house fire displaces five residents

(WJAR) — A fire broke out in the attic of a Providence home on Thursday night, displacing five residents. Providence firefighters were called to the home on Superior Street where they worked to put out flames in the attic. Officials told NBC 10 News there were no injuries reported...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Florida

The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield home has been arrested. Miami Beach, Florida Police located and arrested 27-year old Christopher Keeley Friday night. An investigation began Tuesday evening when Marshfield Police responded to a...
MARSHFIELD, MA
codebluehmhs.org

Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA

November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
HINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy