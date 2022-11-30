Read full article on original website
Helena Holiday MADE Fair: living and buying local
On Friday and Saturday, vendors from all over Montana and the surrounding region will be putting their wares up for sale at the Helena Holiday MADE Fair.
NBCMontana
Gianforte announces state agency food drive for Montana Food Bank Network
MISSOULA, MT — For the second day of Gov. Greg Gianforte's 12 Days of Giving, he decided to bring back the state agency food drive competition to help the Montana Food Bank Network serve members throughout the state. “No Montana family should have to worry when their next meal...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
NBCMontana
Uptown Stroll takes place in Butte on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 Uptown Christmas Stroll is set for Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. and a Children's Light Parade will take place at 6:45 p.m.
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
269 Accidents on Montana highways in the last 24 hours
Mother nature had a nice tour of Montana over the past 24 hours, dropping a significant amount of snow from the Idaho border to the Dakotas. The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the entirety of Montana marched across the state, wreaking havoc on travel. From midnight December 1...
NBCMontana
West-Central Montana FWP Citizen Advisory Committee holds public meeting with legislators
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting with local legislators starting at 6 pm. on Dec. 6 at the FWP office in Missoula. During the meeting, members will discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resources, and outdoor...
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First
Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
NBCMontana
Montanans can expect rising Christmas tree prices
BOZEMAN, Mont. — We’re approaching the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, buying a Christmas tree might be an issue this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average cost of a natural Christmas tree last year was about $70. This year, the Real Christmas Tree Board says it's expected to climb to nearly $100.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
NBCMontana
Road hazards reported across Western Montana for morning commute
MISSOULA, Mont. — Numerous road hazards are reported this morning as a winter storm arrives in Western Montana. I-90 WB at MP 0 (Lookout Pass) Disabled plow truck blocking the westbound on ramp. I-90 EB at MP 2.5. Spun out truck & 5th wheel partially blocking the driving lane.
UPDATE: Severe driving conditions in Western Montana lifted
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
NBCMontana
FWP announces deadline for pheasant release applications
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the application deadline for 2023 pheasant release program through the Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program. The program allows pen-raised ring-necked pheasants to be released in suitable areas to help bolster wild pheasant populations. Landowners interested in releasing the pheasants can...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
NBCMontana
Widespread travel impacts as a winter storm brings heavy snow to western Montana
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains through 5AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region through midnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches....
NBCMontana
Montana Highway Patrol holds memorial ceremony
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol and the Office of the Attorney General are holding a memorial ceremony for Trooper David DeLaittre and others who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 1. The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park...
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public comment on I-15 resurfacing near Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the Montana Department of Transportation are asking for the public's input on a proposed resurfacing project on Interstate 15 west of Butte. The project would extend from the Buxton interchange north to the Rarus Bridge. MDT released the following information:. The Montana Department of...
Is Montana Losing It’s Greatness Over Politics? Here’s The Sequel
I wrote an article earlier this week asking if Montana was losing part of its unique identity over politics. I explained how as a conservative, I really enjoyed the fact that when I first moved to Montana several years ago, everyone kind of just did their own thing and for whatever reason, that seemed to work. Now, I realize that the bigger towns are more progressive than the smaller ones, however, Montana has traditionally been a place where as long as you mind your own business, everyone gets along.
Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana
If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
