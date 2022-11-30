ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Uptown Stroll takes place in Butte on Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2022 Uptown Christmas Stroll is set for Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. and a Children's Light Parade will take place at 6:45 p.m.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit

The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montanans can expect rising Christmas tree prices

BOZEMAN, Mont. — We’re approaching the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, buying a Christmas tree might be an issue this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average cost of a natural Christmas tree last year was about $70. This year, the Real Christmas Tree Board says it's expected to climb to nearly $100.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Road hazards reported across Western Montana for morning commute

MISSOULA, Mont. — Numerous road hazards are reported this morning as a winter storm arrives in Western Montana. I-90 WB at MP 0 (Lookout Pass) Disabled plow truck blocking the westbound on ramp. I-90 EB at MP 2.5. Spun out truck & 5th wheel partially blocking the driving lane.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP announces deadline for pheasant release applications

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the application deadline for 2023 pheasant release program through the Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program. The program allows pen-raised ring-necked pheasants to be released in suitable areas to help bolster wild pheasant populations. Landowners interested in releasing the pheasants can...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Highway Patrol holds memorial ceremony

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol and the Office of the Attorney General are holding a memorial ceremony for Trooper David DeLaittre and others who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 1. The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park...
THREE FORKS, MT
NBCMontana

MDT seeks public comment on I-15 resurfacing near Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the Montana Department of Transportation are asking for the public's input on a proposed resurfacing project on Interstate 15 west of Butte. The project would extend from the Buxton interchange north to the Rarus Bridge. MDT released the following information:. The Montana Department of...
BUTTE, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is Montana Losing It’s Greatness Over Politics? Here’s The Sequel

I wrote an article earlier this week asking if Montana was losing part of its unique identity over politics. I explained how as a conservative, I really enjoyed the fact that when I first moved to Montana several years ago, everyone kind of just did their own thing and for whatever reason, that seemed to work. Now, I realize that the bigger towns are more progressive than the smaller ones, however, Montana has traditionally been a place where as long as you mind your own business, everyone gets along.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana

If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
MONTANA STATE

