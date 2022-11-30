ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Crosscut

A closer look at the complexity of the 'Latino vote' in Central WA

The most recent series of our Crosscut Reports podcast, “Up for Grabs,” started with a lawsuit. At the beginning of 2022, advocates from Central Washington’s Latino communities sued the state’s redistricting commission, alleging that the recently redrawn 15th legislative district denied these voters “equal opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.” Crosscut Reporter Mai Hoang, who has lived in and reported on Yakima for the past 15 years, got to work on a news story. But she knew this was one with a long and complicated history.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside OKs agreement to build biomethane plant at port

Sunnyside's City Council has approved an agreement with the Port of Sunnyside and Pacific Ag to construct infrastructure for a new renewable natural gas plant near Sunnyside on Mabton Road. The plant will produce renewable natural gas, or biomethane. Pacific Ag, based in Oregon, uses crop residue and dairy manure...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations

Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24x24 shop. This is a...
ifiberone.com

Officials: Horse in Kittitas County tests positive for strangles, other horses exposed

ELLENSBURG - The Equine Disease Communication Center is reporting one case of a highly-contagious bacterial infection in a horse in Kittitas County. A case of Strep Equi or "strangles" was confirmed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture on Nov. 24. Further info released by the state indicates that the horse infected is on a farm somewhere in Kittitas County.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Kittitas County Coroner asking for public's help in identifying human remains from 1987

Kittitas County, WA - The Kittitas County Coroner and Sheriff are asking for help identifying human remains found in Kittitas County in 1987 after more information has been discovered about the remains. Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson is asking for information that may help identify the following person. According to...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

With caseloads maxed out, no public defenders available for Yakima armed robbery suspect

A Yakima man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges that he robbed a West Mead Avenue check-cashing store at gunpoint. That is, if he can get a lawyer by then. Yakima County Department of Assigned Counsel filed notice in Yakima County Superior Court Nov. 23 that it cannot assign Marco Antonio Rivera an attorney at that time as all the county’s public defenders are operating at their mandated maximum caseloads.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Oldest Yakama Nation elder turns 101, celebrates new book of Native legends

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Accomplished linguist and author Virginia Rosalyn Beavert turned 101 on Wednesday, making her the oldest living Yakama Nation elder. She’s also a World War II veteran, teacher, mentor and the driving force behind “Anakú Iwachá: Yakama Legends and Stories,” a book that’s been called a precious gift to the Yakama people. “The name of the book is...
TOPPENISH, WA

