Read full article on original website
Related
A closer look at the complexity of the 'Latino vote' in Central WA
The most recent series of our Crosscut Reports podcast, “Up for Grabs,” started with a lawsuit. At the beginning of 2022, advocates from Central Washington’s Latino communities sued the state’s redistricting commission, alleging that the recently redrawn 15th legislative district denied these voters “equal opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.” Crosscut Reporter Mai Hoang, who has lived in and reported on Yakima for the past 15 years, got to work on a news story. But she knew this was one with a long and complicated history.
KIMA TV
More community service officers will be hired by the Yakima Police Department by next year
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department will be looking to add more community service officers by the beginning of next year. At last night's community forum hosted by councilmember Patrcia Byers, those in attendance complained about the number of stray animals they are seeing in their neighborhoods. While Byers said she...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside OKs agreement to build biomethane plant at port
Sunnyside's City Council has approved an agreement with the Port of Sunnyside and Pacific Ag to construct infrastructure for a new renewable natural gas plant near Sunnyside on Mabton Road. The plant will produce renewable natural gas, or biomethane. Pacific Ag, based in Oregon, uses crop residue and dairy manure...
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations
Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
KIMA TV
Volunteer optometrists helping low vision patients in the valley improve their sight
YAKIMA -- "I've been a practicing eye doctor since 1964 and out of all the things I've done in practice, this has been one of the most gratifying experiences," Dr. Byron Thomas, a volunteer at VIC said. Back in 2005, a group of eye care professionals sat down and realized...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24x24 shop. This is a...
ifiberone.com
Officials: Horse in Kittitas County tests positive for strangles, other horses exposed
ELLENSBURG - The Equine Disease Communication Center is reporting one case of a highly-contagious bacterial infection in a horse in Kittitas County. A case of Strep Equi or "strangles" was confirmed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture on Nov. 24. Further info released by the state indicates that the horse infected is on a farm somewhere in Kittitas County.
KIMA TV
U.S. Cellular donates thousands of dollars' worth of goods to local food bank
Hundreds of families across the Valley can look forward to having healthy foods at the dinner table this holiday season. Today U.S. Cellular donated five thousand dollars' worth of food to the Yakima Rotary Food Bank, which came out to 1,500 items. This donation is part of their campaign called...
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley hospitals see more than triple the amount of RSV cases than last year
Hospitals across the state haven't been able to catch a break since the pandemic, now facing new challenges as RSV cases surge in children. And today our local hospital is saying they're feeling the same pressure. Most recent data shows there are 84 active cases of RSV. And that's just...
KIMA TV
Kittitas County Coroner asking for public's help in identifying human remains from 1987
Kittitas County, WA - The Kittitas County Coroner and Sheriff are asking for help identifying human remains found in Kittitas County in 1987 after more information has been discovered about the remains. Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson is asking for information that may help identify the following person. According to...
Shoveling Snow into the Street is Against the Law
It just snowed and you need to get rid of it. Where do you put it? Well, the street is one option but it's also the option that could get you a ticket. According to the city of Yakima snow removal policies:. Don’t throw snow from your sidewalk or driveway...
Prosser Memorial Health breaks ground on new hospital campus
PROSSER, Wash. — On a freezing day in Prosser, the anticipation is palpable. Not just to get out of the cold wind and snow, but for the future of Prosser Memorial Health. “It means so much not just to me, but to our community,” CEO Craig Marks said. In two year’s time, the plot of land off of Wine Country...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
Yakima Herald Republic
With caseloads maxed out, no public defenders available for Yakima armed robbery suspect
A Yakima man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges that he robbed a West Mead Avenue check-cashing store at gunpoint. That is, if he can get a lawyer by then. Yakima County Department of Assigned Counsel filed notice in Yakima County Superior Court Nov. 23 that it cannot assign Marco Antonio Rivera an attorney at that time as all the county’s public defenders are operating at their mandated maximum caseloads.
KIMA TV
YPD advised public to stay away from Spokane St. and S 10th Ave., area now secure
This morning, Police responded to the intersection of South 10th Avenue and Spokane St. around 8:15 to reports of a man waiving and pointing a rifle style firearm at neighbors and vehichles. When police arrived, the man continued to point the gun and barricaded himself in a shed before police...
KIMA TV
Kittitas Valley fire leaves 2 buildings destroyed, crews still fighting the blaze
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-- Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue (KVFR) responded to a structure fire early Friday morning that left two buildings and a large hay pile destroyed. KVFR says reports of flames at 6061 Vantage Highway, known as the Ellensburg Racquetball Club, were reported at about 12:30 a.m. Crews say...
KIMA TV
A Christmas parade started by 2 families in 1989 has grown to attract over 20,000 people
YAKIMA -- Tractors, trucks and more will be completely lit up this Saturday in Sunnyside to celebrate the holidays. What started with just a couple farmers has turned into a massive tradition. Two families started what is now known as the Lighted Farm Implement Parade over three decades ago. Together...
‘We’re all about growth’: Yakima man’s new store a hub for positive energy
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Alignment Company is a new store in Downtown Yakima that’s all about spreading positive energy, self-improvement and inspiration to everyone, but especially the younger generation. The store, located at 12 S. 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, with a line of customers stretching all the way outside the shop, wanting to purchase...
Oldest Yakama Nation elder turns 101, celebrates new book of Native legends
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Accomplished linguist and author Virginia Rosalyn Beavert turned 101 on Wednesday, making her the oldest living Yakama Nation elder. She’s also a World War II veteran, teacher, mentor and the driving force behind “Anakú Iwachá: Yakama Legends and Stories,” a book that’s been called a precious gift to the Yakama people. “The name of the book is...
Comments / 0