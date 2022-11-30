The most recent series of our Crosscut Reports podcast, “Up for Grabs,” started with a lawsuit. At the beginning of 2022, advocates from Central Washington’s Latino communities sued the state’s redistricting commission, alleging that the recently redrawn 15th legislative district denied these voters “equal opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.” Crosscut Reporter Mai Hoang, who has lived in and reported on Yakima for the past 15 years, got to work on a news story. But she knew this was one with a long and complicated history.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO