sfstandard.com
BART Set To Ax $6.40 ‘Excursion Fare’ for Riders
If you’re a BART rider who’s ever had to leave the station for a canceled train or forgotten item at home—then you’ve probably paid the dreaded “excursion fare.”. The fare charges riders for entering and exiting a station without ever boarding a train. But the...
Silicon Valley
Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel
Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
23rd Street Bridge conceptual design to be unveiled during ‘Bridge Week’
Iron Triangle-based nonprofit Pogo Park is unveiling the conceptual design for a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge on the Richmond Greenway that would cross over 23rd Street, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Carlson Boulevard, closing a significant trail gap. The design will be unveiled during “Bridge Week,” a series...
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
KTVU FOX 2
Fighting congestion: But, turning freeways to toll roads?
SAN FRANCISCO - Express Lanes, sometimes called Lexus lanes, allow the use of HOV Lanes, but for a price. One idea being considered is turning every lane into a Lexus lane; take it or leave it. We pay for a lot of things which used to be free. Someday, toll roads could be common, if not dominant.
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
sfrichmondreview.com
Stow Lake May Be Renamed, Racism Charged
Another change for Golden Gate Park has been launched with an effort to rename Stow Lake, and the boathouse that serves it, after revelations that its namesake, the 19th-Century politician William W. Stow, was virulently anti-Semitic. A resolution urging the San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission to remove the name...
New SFPD traffic policy would ban nine ‘pretext’ stops
San Francisco police would no longer be permitted to stop a driver for sleeping in their car, missing a front license plate or hanging fuzzy dice from the rearview mirror, according to a new traffic enforcement policy released today by the Police Commission. The new draft policy would ban police...
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
NBC Bay Area
Clean Cars for All Offers Incentives to Get Rid of Gas-Powered Vehicles
The Clean Cars for All program, launched by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, offers monetary incentives to drivers who get rid of their fossil fuel vehicles. Eligible vehicle owners can receive thousand of dollars in grant money to put towards a replacement vehicle or a prepaid card to use toward public transit rides or to buy electric bikes.
One killed, two injured in most recent trend of violent crashes on El Camino Real
One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month. The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light...
NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose
The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
sonomamag.com
Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound
Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
Comments / 0