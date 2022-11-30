ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze over Acushnet Ave Florist

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Sixteen people were displaced Friday afternoon as New Bedford firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment over a florist shop on Acushnet Avenue. Just before 4 p.m. on December 2, multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of Mendonca’s Florist Shop, located at 1364 Acushnet Avenue.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Route 3 north was closed for a time but by 9:55 AM one lane was reopening and by 10:10 AM the road was fully reopened though residual delays were likely for a time. Route 3A is an alternate to get around the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident(s). Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham

EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
EASTHAM, MA
Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash

An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
MARION, MA
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA

November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
HINGHAM, MA
Dellbrook|JKS Breaks Ground on Banking Center

Plymouth, MA – On Nov. 17, Dellbrook|JKS broke ground alongside The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank (Cape Cod 5) on its new flagship location in West Plymouth. The Cape Cod 5 Banking Center, designed by Smook Architecture & Urban Design, Inc, will operate as a full-service banking facility, as it further expands into the region.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
SOMERSET, MA
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
