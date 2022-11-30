Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Carver Police Suggests 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna Carney
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battles early morning blaze near Gomes School; power outages
At approximately 4:30am, Saturday morning, New Bedford EMS, Fire, and Police Departments responded to multiple reports of a fire on South Second Street across from the Gomes Elementary School. Upon arrival, responders encountered a triple-decker tenement completely engulfed in flames. Crews began to battle the blaze to prevent the fire...
New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze over Acushnet Ave Florist
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Sixteen people were displaced Friday afternoon as New Bedford firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment over a florist shop on Acushnet Avenue. Just before 4 p.m. on December 2, multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of Mendonca’s Florist Shop, located at 1364 Acushnet Avenue.
capecod.com
Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne
BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Route 3 north was closed for a time but by 9:55 AM one lane was reopening and by 10:10 AM the road was fully reopened though residual delays were likely for a time. Route 3A is an alternate to get around the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident(s). Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
theweektoday.com
Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash
An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
capecoddaily.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
codebluehmhs.org
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
high-profile.com
Dellbrook|JKS Breaks Ground on Banking Center
Plymouth, MA – On Nov. 17, Dellbrook|JKS broke ground alongside The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank (Cape Cod 5) on its new flagship location in West Plymouth. The Cape Cod 5 Banking Center, designed by Smook Architecture & Urban Design, Inc, will operate as a full-service banking facility, as it further expands into the region.
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man accused of breaking into, damaging, and stealing from Somerset business
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa and the Somerset Police Department report that a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in last month has been arrested and charged. On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Somerset Police were dispatched to Lit Vape Smoke Shop, 1140 Riverside Avenue, for a report of a break-in. The reporting party told police that she heard glass breaking in the store and then observed a male suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Spano of Fall River — fleeing south on Riverside Avenue.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battles blaze with “multiple exposures” on Phillips Avenue
“Yesterday at 4:20pm, multiple 911 calls were received reporting a garage fire in the rear of 251 Phillips Ave. Command Unit 1, District Chief Dave Cooper reported a large camper in the rear tard fully involved with multiple exposures, which included two detached garages and a wood-frame three family home.
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
whdh.com
Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
whatsupnewp.com
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision. The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. “River...
capecod.com
Updated: Barnstable Police make arrest after armed robbery at ATM in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported armed robbery late Thursday morning. The incident was reported near the JFK Library off Main Street. The suspect allegedly showed a firearm. An active investigation and search for the suspect is underway. From Chatham Police: On Friday, December 2, 2022, that...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0