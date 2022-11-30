ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4Zxg_0jRpaziZ00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from Pensacola who was charged with DUI, reckless driving and damage to property.

Charges dropped for man accused of attempted murder of Mobile Police officers: Court documents

The head-on collision happened on Highway 97 and Wiggins Lake Road at around 6:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on Highway 97 into wrong way traffic. The other vehicle, also a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on the same road north of Wiggins Lake Rd. The two crashed and the man continued to drive south, swerved in the roadway, collided with the guardrail and ran off the road.

The man then crashed into a mailbox off Highway 97 and then continued to “operate his car in a reckless manner,” ran off the road again and went into a ditch.

An investigation was carried out and the suspect was arrested, according to the release from the FHP. Both drivers sustained “minor” injuries.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

