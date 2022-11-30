Read full article on original website
Prosser Memorial Health breaks ground on new hospital campus
PROSSER, Wash. — On a freezing day in Prosser, the anticipation is palpable. Not just to get out of the cold wind and snow, but for the future of Prosser Memorial Health. “It means so much not just to me, but to our community,” CEO Craig Marks said. In two year’s time, the plot of land off of Wine Country...
2nd Harvest and Beef Counts hosting mobile markets in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA, Wash.- Families facing food insecurity this Holiday season can get some relief at a series of Second Harvest Mobile Markets throughout early December. Washington's beef farmers and ranchers will be supporting Second Harvest's mobile markets in the Yakima Valley by donating ground beef. Funds for the beef provided at...
Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24×24 shop. This is...
Officials: Horse in Kittitas County tests positive for strangles, other horses exposed
ELLENSBURG - The Equine Disease Communication Center is reporting one case of a highly-contagious bacterial infection in a horse in Kittitas County. A case of Strep Equi or "strangles" was confirmed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture on Nov. 24. Further info released by the state indicates that the horse infected is on a farm somewhere in Kittitas County.
Yakima helps support Heintz family with bazaar and silent auction
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community is rallying around the Heintz family from Naches, after learning their 20-month-old is facing childhood cancer for the second time in his life. Tahner Heintz was diagnosed with ALL leukemia at seven months old. While he went into remission for a short time, at...
Local toy drives provide opportunity for giving this Holiday season
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Holidays are here. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also the season for giving and several local toy drives are underway to provide some Christmas cheer for children in need this year. 4th annual law enforcement and Walmart transportation Holiday toy drive:...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities
For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations
Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
Highest-paying business jobs in Yakima
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
White Pass opens area to all levels
NACHES, Wash. – The White Pass Ski Area is open for the season and with it comes the Learning Center where skiers and snowboarders can take lessons before hitting the slopes. Lessons are available to every level of skier and snowboarder, in which the ultimate goal for every lesson...
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
Liberty Christian, Richland Police host holiday food drive
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Richland Police Department has partnered with Liberty Christian School to host a food drive through December 2. Both the RPD and the school campus will have drop boxes available for donations, as well as at Richland City Hall. Bring food and nonperishable goods to be donated to the Sozo Food Bank.
Sunnyside OKs agreement to build biomethane plant at port
Sunnyside's City Council has approved an agreement with the Port of Sunnyside and Pacific Ag to construct infrastructure for a new renewable natural gas plant near Sunnyside on Mabton Road. The plant will produce renewable natural gas, or biomethane. Pacific Ag, based in Oregon, uses crop residue and dairy manure...
15 Best Things to Do in Franklin County, WA
Washington's Franklin County is a little-known treasure. Located on the south-central portion of the state, Franklin County was established in 1883 when it separated from one of the counties adjacent to it, Whitman County. With its location near two picturesque rivers, Franklin County offers a lot of beautiful outdoor attractions...
Highest-paying business jobs in Wenatchee
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Wenatchee, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Toppenish School District audit questions spending on wrestling trips, spotty record keeping
An audit report of the Toppenish School District highlighted concerns with spending on trips, particularly those taken by the wrestling team, and questionable credit card use. The report also found spotty record keeping in some areas. Toppenish school board President Clara Jimenez promised to strengthen the district’s internal controls to...
