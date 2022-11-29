Read full article on original website
Fuji announces the TG-BT1 Tripod Grip for vlogging and remote camera control
Fuji has announced its newest accessory for its range of mirrorless cameras, the TG-BT1 Tripod Grip. It’s designed for Fuji’s X series cameras to enhance mobility and ease of use handheld, particularly for video. It folds together as a handle, letting you use it for things like vlogging, with an array of buttons to let you control the camera directly from the handle and the legs also unfold to form a mini tripod.
Nanlite expands its FS LED lighting range with the bi-colour FS-150B and FS-200B
Nanlite has today announced new bi-colour versions of its popular FS-150 and FS-200 LED lights. The new FS-150B and FS-200B are essentially the same as their daylight versions, but with the addition of bi-colour capabilities, offering a range of 2700K to 6500K with a 96 CRI and 97 TLCI. There are a few differences, though. There’s an extra button for switching between modes, and there’s an extra lighting effect.
RED has been granted a new patent covering Compressed RAW in all video-capable devices including smartphones
The words “RED” and “patent” are pretty familiar bedfellows. They’ve used their raw video patents to strongarm every other camera manufacturer from being able to implement raw video in their camera without RED’s approval (and a hefty fee), even if those companies have developed their own raw video technologies. Now, they’ve filed – and been granted – a new patent over compressed raw video.
Watch: How to get super clean images when shooting high ISO raw files
The ISO capabilities in DSLRs and mirrorless cameras today is pretty amazing. But it’s not perfect. You’re still going to see an increase in noise as you ramp up the ISO, even if it’s not quite as bad as it used to be. But we all love clean, noiseless images, don’t we? Along with the improvements in ISO performance, we’ve also seen big leaps in noise reduction technology. But many of them still aren’t perfect, often eliminating noise at the expense of detail.
FoCal goes mobile with their new iPhone and Android app for lens autofocus calibration anywhere
The shift to mirrorless has largely helped to eliminate one of the biggest issues of DSLRs; Focus calibration. And although mirrorless is now selling at a higher rate than DSLRs, there are still a lot of them out there. For example, even though I bought half a dozen Panasonic mirrorless cameras for video a couple of years ago, I still have 14 or so Nikon DSLRs. Every time I get a new autofocus lens, I need to calibrate it to each body I plan to use it with.
Nikon suspends sales of Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S due to orders that “exceed our expectations”
I don’t know how long camera manufacturers will continue to think that we believe their “we didn’t know it was going to be so popular!” excuse. Of course, they knew it was going to be popular. because its predecessor was also extremely popular. Still, Nikon has posted an announcement stating that demand “exceeds our expectations”, so they’ve suspended sales of the new Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S lens.
Is TTArtisan’s new 35mm F0.95 lens the Noctilux for Fujifilm X-mount?
After releasing their first autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount, the TTArtisan 27mm ƒ2.8 (review here), TTArtisan is here again with a pleasant surprise in its yet latest release. Announced last week, the TTArtisan 35mm ƒ0.95 seeks to break new boundaries for Fujifilm X-mount. For Fujifilm native lenses, there are currently no lenses of this spec with the closest in terms of maximum aperture size, the classic XF35mm ƒ1.4, and of course, the more modern XF33mm ƒ1.4 (review here).
Yongnuo announces the 16mm f/1.8S DA DSM autofocus lens for Sony E mount APS-C
Yongnuo has announced the new Yongnuo YN 16mm f/1.8S DA DSM lens. This autofocus lens is available in both Nikon Z and Sony E mounts. The lens popped up on the Yongnuo website to absolutely no fanfare whatsoever, but it’s also available to pre-order in the USA for $288. It has a very minimal layout with just a single ring for focus, an AF/MF switch, a custom function button and a USB-C socket.
TTArtisan releases new 11mm f/2.8 full-frame 180° fisheye lens for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts
TTArtisan has announced a new 11mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens for full-frame Nikon F mount and Canon EF mount DSLRs. Yeah, I know, a DSLR lens in 2022! What are they thinking? Well, it looks like might be bringing out some dedicated mirrorless versions, too, although so far, it only appears to be Nikon F and Canon EF mount ones that are available – although they can be easily adapted!
First photos leak of unannounced Viltrox 75mm f/1.2 autofocus lens for Fuji X mount
Since Fuji finally opened up its lens X mount to 3rd parties, we’ve seen a lot of great and interesting lenses popping up. Sigma’s finally started expanding its range to include Fuji shooters, as well as Tamron, Tokina, Zeiss and more. One company that’s been offering a lot of autofocus lenses for Fuji is Viltrox, with seven lenses having been released. Now, it seems there’s a new one on the way.
These mesmerizing extreme macro images of eyes are like windows to other worlds
They almost look like aerial photographs of glacial meltwater flowing into Icelandic lakes. But these are no fluvial waters. These are extreme macro close-ups of the human eye, taken by portrait photographer Markus Hofstätter. The abstract nature and varied colors and textures are all part of the beauty of...
