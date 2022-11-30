ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
New York Post

Padres meet with shortstop Trea Turner twice in possible free agent splash

The Padres made the biggest trade splash of last season when with a blockbuster deal for Juan Soto. Now it looks like they could be making another big move this offseason. Dodgers free agent shortstop Trea Turner met with the Padres twice, according to The Athletic, ahead of next week’s winter meetings, which also happen to be taking place in San Diego — though Turner’s meetings with the team reportedly did not take place there. The possibility of Turner, who could come with a $300 million price tag, going to the Padres is notable on multiple fronts. For one, they already have two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
104.5 The Team

Perspective May Ease A Rough Playoff Road For New York Jets

The NFL can be unforgiving. Opportunities given can slip away as quickly as they came. There is always another player eager to take your job. New York Jets quarterback, Mike White is well aware that Zac Wilson is eagerly waiting in the wings to snatch his old job back. However, White is 27-years-old. He's been around the block a little in the NFL. The cult-hero, starting QB for Gang Green thinks that experience will help him lead the Jets on Sunday and hopefully beyond.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy