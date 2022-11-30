Read full article on original website
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Lady Susan Hussey's race comments were abuse, says charity boss
A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from at a royal reception has told the BBC the encounter was "abuse". Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William's godmother, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The late Queen's lady-in-waiting has since resigned.
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
Deadly landslide engulfs motorway in Brazil
A landslide on a motorway in southern Brazil has killed at least two people and left dozens missing. A torrent of mud fell on to the BR-376 highway in the state of Paraná, hitting more than 21 vehicles, authorities said. Rescue workers at the scene said bad weather and...
BBC
Outgoing yoga teacher who plotted to murder lodger
A yoga teacher who stabbed her lodger to death was a "bright and bubbly" character, whose outgoing nature sometimes made her enemies. Dawn Lewis, 54, known to some as Dawn Pendragon, is facing a life sentence after being convicted of murdering her lodger Glenn Richards, who himself had served time for killing his ex-wife.
