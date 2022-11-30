ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

BOZICH | For Louisville, Payne, showing desperation is Cards' first step

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Desperate has taken the lead as the word of the day for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Desperate for a victory, considering the Cardinals have started this season with seven consecutive defeats. Desperation must define Louisville’s effort Sunday when the Cards host...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville set to renew rivalry with Cincinnati in bowl game at Fenway Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will resurrect its 93-year-old rivalry with Cincinnati later this month when the two schools play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, The Athletic reported Friday. Sources at Louisville wouldn't confirm the announcement Friday but said they expect to receive an invitation to the bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The latest projections: Where will Kentucky go bowling?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the college football conference championships set to kick off, the 2022 bowl picture is beginning to come into focus – at least, that's what the experts think. For the University of Kentucky, a consensus about possible postseason destinations is growing, though league championship games...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
LEXINGTON, KY
wklw.com

Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players

* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Three more UK football players to transfer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Friday night high school basketball highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
KENTUCKY STATE

