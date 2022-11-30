Read full article on original website

Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
BOZICH | For Louisville, Payne, showing desperation is Cards' first step
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Desperate has taken the lead as the word of the day for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Desperate for a victory, considering the Cardinals have started this season with seven consecutive defeats. Desperation must define Louisville’s effort Sunday when the Cards host...
wymt.com
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
Watch: Louisville HC Kenny Payne Recaps Maryland, Previews Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The calendar has flipped to the final month of the year, and the Louisville men's basketball program is still searching for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Hosting Maryland in their first game since coming back stateside from the Maui Invitational, it was more of the...
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
wdrb.com
Louisville set to renew rivalry with Cincinnati in bowl game at Fenway Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will resurrect its 93-year-old rivalry with Cincinnati later this month when the two schools play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, The Athletic reported Friday. Sources at Louisville wouldn't confirm the announcement Friday but said they expect to receive an invitation to the bowl.
'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
Reports: University of Cincinnati Bearcats Will Battle Louisville Cardinals in Wasabi Fenway Bowl
The teams haven't clashed in nearly a decade.
wdrb.com
Christian Academy of Louisville football defeats Bardstown for 3A state title
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A match up in the state finals between two unbeaten teams ended with Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) claiming its third state championship in team history. CAL football defeated Bardstown 38-0 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 3A state final in Lexington on...
Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class sits inside Top 20 as early signing period approaches
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 15 and sits among the nation's top 20. The group is ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Five-star target...
wdrb.com
The latest projections: Where will Kentucky go bowling?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the college football conference championships set to kick off, the 2022 bowl picture is beginning to come into focus – at least, that's what the experts think. For the University of Kentucky, a consensus about possible postseason destinations is growing, though league championship games...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
wcbi.com
Louisville looks to improve to 11-0 in state championship games on Saturday
Louisville is 10-0 in state championships. The Wildcats will have a chance to make it 11-0 on Saturday. Full preview:
wklw.com
Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players
* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
wymt.com
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!. WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.
WKYT 27
Friday night high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
wdrb.com
Louisville event inspired by Muhammad Ali aims to inspire Black men and boys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An invent inspired by boxing champ Muhammad Ali is bringing dozen of young men to Louisville's Ali Center. The 12th annual Rumble Young Man, Rumble took place this week. It seeks to improve outcomes for Black men and boys across the country. Since Wednesday, participants have...
WLWT 5
Country star Morgan Wallen coming to Ohio, Kentucky on tour next year
Morgan Wallen is going on tour next year and will make a stop in Ohio and Kentucky. The country music star will be joined by HARDY and Ernest on his One Night At A Time World Tour where he make a stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 12. He will...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
