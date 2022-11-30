ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Amid offseason of change, Prestonwood returns to championship contention under new regime

The roadmap has been different, but the destination remains familiar for the Prestonwood Christian football team. The Lions are in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game for the fifth time in the past 10 seasons — a figure matched in Division I during that span by only Parish Episcopal. Fittingly enough, that same program will line up opposite Prestonwood at 7 p.m. Friday from Waco ISD Stadium with a state title hanging in the balance.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Lewisville's Caden Jenkins

The Lewisville football team defeated Keller 43-3 last Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996. Senior Caden Jenkins blocked a field goal that helped to flip the momentum. The Farmers scored the game’s final 43 points after the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County prep basketball round-up: Coppell boys rally to stun No. 4 Richardson

The Coppell and Richardson boys basketball team had quite the battle last year. The Eagles held off a furious rally by the Cowboys to hang on for a 56-52 win. The same two teams met Tuesday night at Coppell. This time, it appeared that Richardson was going to cruise to an easy victory after leading 18-5 at the end of the first quarter. But the Cowboys remained composed, rallying for a 68-64 victory against the No. 4 Eagles.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite promotes downtown on Small Business Saturday

To encourage residents to shop local this season, Downtown Mesquite promoted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a neighborhood-based focus on locally-owned mom and pop shops, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. The only neighborhood in Mesquite that was an officially designated participant was downtown.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano community members donate 80 pounds of food to McKinney organization

Last week, Plano community members donated over 80 pounds of food to the Samaritan Inn after unearthing several unusually large gourds. “The woman who grew it is Josephine Howser,” said Deb Bliss, community harvest garden coordinator. “She found some seeds called Tahitian squash. She tried it last year, and this year she had a sign on her squash not to harvest them. She was waiting for them to be bigger.”
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen

Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
ALLEN, TX

