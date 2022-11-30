Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
starlocalmedia.com
What a sight! Take a trip through the Deerfield neighborhood in Plano to get into the holiday spirit
I can't believe that I have lived in North Texas nearly 12 years now, and this week was my family's first visit to the Deerfield neighborhood, located in north Plano, to see the amazing Christmas and holiday light displays put on by the residents of the subdivision. It is absolutely...
starlocalmedia.com
Best of the Best: FISD volleyball teams rake in all-district honors
There are several areas that can make a claim that they feature the best overall volleyball product in Texas. Frisco ISD is one of those and its credentials are tough to beat.
starlocalmedia.com
Amid offseason of change, Prestonwood returns to championship contention under new regime
The roadmap has been different, but the destination remains familiar for the Prestonwood Christian football team. The Lions are in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game for the fifth time in the past 10 seasons — a figure matched in Division I during that span by only Parish Episcopal. Fittingly enough, that same program will line up opposite Prestonwood at 7 p.m. Friday from Waco ISD Stadium with a state title hanging in the balance.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Lewisville's Caden Jenkins
The Lewisville football team defeated Keller 43-3 last Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996. Senior Caden Jenkins blocked a field goal that helped to flip the momentum. The Farmers scored the game’s final 43 points after the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County prep basketball round-up: Coppell boys rally to stun No. 4 Richardson
The Coppell and Richardson boys basketball team had quite the battle last year. The Eagles held off a furious rally by the Cowboys to hang on for a 56-52 win. The same two teams met Tuesday night at Coppell. This time, it appeared that Richardson was going to cruise to an easy victory after leading 18-5 at the end of the first quarter. But the Cowboys remained composed, rallying for a 68-64 victory against the No. 4 Eagles.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Our favorite moments from Celina's Christmas on the Square event
Celina hosted its annual Christmas on the Square event on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event included live performances, crafts, vendor booths and a visit from Santa Claus.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite promotes downtown on Small Business Saturday
To encourage residents to shop local this season, Downtown Mesquite promoted Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a neighborhood-based focus on locally-owned mom and pop shops, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram. The only neighborhood in Mesquite that was an officially designated participant was downtown.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano community members donate 80 pounds of food to McKinney organization
Last week, Plano community members donated over 80 pounds of food to the Samaritan Inn after unearthing several unusually large gourds. “The woman who grew it is Josephine Howser,” said Deb Bliss, community harvest garden coordinator. “She found some seeds called Tahitian squash. She tried it last year, and this year she had a sign on her squash not to harvest them. She was waiting for them to be bigger.”
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen
Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Get an inside look at construction on Celina ISD's newest elementary school
Construction continues on Celina ISD Elementary School No. 3, which is slated to open to students for the 2023-24 school year. The Celina Record visited the site on Nov. 30.
starlocalmedia.com
The HUB is open! Learn more about what it plans to bring to the community
Allen community members can begin enjoying the center of what is to be the Farm development in Allen. The HUB, an entertainment venue featuring a variety of restaurants and events, is open.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Business Briefs: Chamber, Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation announce new home in District 121
The McKinney Economic Development Corporation has moved to a new home. The EDC is now located in an eight-story office building in the District 121 development at Alma and 121.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD launches program to advance paraprofessionals
Mesquite ISD is working to help its paraprofessionals become certified educators. The district launched a new program called Pathways Advancing to Certified Educators (PACE) – a rebrand of a statewide para to teacher program.
Comments / 0