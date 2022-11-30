Read full article on original website
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers announce 50th anniversary tour
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of George Thorogood‘s first show, so he and his band, The Destroyers, are celebrating the milestone with a new tour. Thorogood just announced dates for the Bad All Over The World 50 Years of Rock tour, with dates set in the U.S. and Canada.
Neil Diamond to attend Sunday night's opening of 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical'
Neil Diamond‘s been out of the spotlight since he announced in 2018 that he was retiring from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. But the legendary artist will hit the red carpet this weekend for an event that’s all about his music and his legacy. A...
Elton John breaks record for the most months on top of 'Billboard' Top Tour char
Elton John has scored a new Billboard chart record. Thanks to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton is number one on the Top Tours chart this month, making it his record-setting fifth month on top. During the month of October, Elton brought in $49.6 million from only eight shows...
