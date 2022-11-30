Consumer Investigation: A for-profit fundraiser that worked in Rochester keeps most of the money it raises for charity

Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of volunteers gather to package food donations
GREECE, N.Y. One group is doing its part to feed hungry kids. 800 local volunteers came together to fight hunger and help out children around the world. The group Feed My Starving Children says every year millions of kids die from malnutrition. So it held a food packaging event at...
WHEC TV-10
City announces Roc Peace Collective membership
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Evans announced the founding membership of Rochester’s Peace Collective. The city says the initiative will funnel $5 million from the American Rescue Plan to existing anti-violence programs and community organizations. “All these folks here are about prevention, helping to create opportunities, helping to keep...
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House lights Keg tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House lit their Keg tree on Friday night. The tree has 532 empty kegs, is almost 13 stories tall, with 30,000 lights synchronized to music. Hundreds of people came out to sample their new cinnamon cream ale beer and get food from the vendor trucks. The event started at 5 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Family of deceased health care worker Brittni Iverson demand answers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We love you Brittni!”. That’s what the family, friends and coworkers of Brittni Iverson said when they released pink and white balloons into the air outside Iverson’s workplace Friday. The balloon launch happened outside the DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.
Mayor Evans announces founding members of ROC Peace Collective
Mayor Evans also said the city is planning to add more non-profit organizations to the Roc Peace Collective.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Rochester Businesswoman, Christine Gigante, Competing in Quarterfinals of International “Fab Over 40” Contest
Every Vote Supports Local Webster, NY Start-Up, Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Christine Gigante, founder of Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, is seeking community support to help her become the Grand Prize Winner in the second annual “Fab Over 40” contest. An international contest benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “Fab Over 40” was created to empower and celebrate women over 40 and support breast cancer research.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WHEC TV-10
Advocates pushing for passage of Clean Slate Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Local advocates, elected officials, and business leaders are hoping people can get a clean slate. They want Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass the Clean Slate Act early in next year’s legislative session. They say it would help millions of people obtain jobs by sealing old conviction records.
WHEC TV-10
Local organization brings six new homeless shelters to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six new homeless shelters will soon be opening in Rochester thanks to a local organization. REACH Advocacy is making it all happen. It’s a group founded by regular citizens, churches and others looking to help the homeless. These new shelters come at a time when...
UPDATE: Ontario County 911 system is back in service
The Ontario Sheriff County Office announced the 911 system is currently back in service and calls are coming in normally to the Ontario County 911 Center.
WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
wxxinews.org
Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion
More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
WHEC TV-10
Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition holds dinner for first responders and community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community held a special event to recognize first responders for their commitment to public safety. Rochester’s Beechwood Neighborhood Coalition held its annual dinner for EMTs, firefighters, and police. After starting as a police recognition dinner, it’s grown to involve emergency responders as well as...
WHEC TV-10
Do the Right Thing award ceremony honors exemplary local students
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday kicked off the school year’s first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony to show recognition for some exemplary local students. Ten students from schools in and around Rochester were honored for being role models by demonstrating courage, thoughtfulness, and generosity. “There’s a quote, it’s...
‘Dellarious’ shop expands in Rochester Public Market
The original blue building is the workshop, and the yellow building next door is for retail.
First responders gather to say ‘goodnight’ to patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients going to sleep at Golisano Children’s Hospital had a special goodnight Wednesday evening. First responders from all over the state gathered outside the hospital to flash their lights and wave to the kids as part of Good Night Lights. The event took place at roughly 6 p.m. The program will […]
Rochester pawn shop owner sentenced after selling $6M worth of stolen items
Another pawn shop, known as Royal Crown Pawn, allegedly sold stolen items bought from "boosters" as well.
visitrochester.com
The Genesee Brew House Keg Tree in Rochester: When, Why, and How
We’ll set the scene. A large, brick building with red awnings, the title “Genesee” stretched across. The roar of the 96-foot High Falls in the background. Then, you spot it. Right next to the building, 532 kegs, stacked into a neat triangle, strung with lights. Folks are gathered all around, toasting to the occasion with a limited-edition Cinnamon Cream Ale and tasting the special food offerings of the night. If you’re looking for holiday cheer, this festive local tradition is the perfect place to find it.
Golden Supply Co. in Rochester moves to South Ave.
The new location is across the way from the Rochester skatepark.
