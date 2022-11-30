ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 8 Semi-Finalists Are Revealed & 2 Singers Are Sent Home In Tough Elimination

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
Image Credit: NBC

The top 10 contestants of The Voice season 22 took the stage in hopes of making the top 8 semi-finals. Before the results were revealed, John Legend and his team — Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse, and Parijita Bastola — performed Bob Dylan’s “The Weight.”

Host Carson Daly didn’t waste any time getting down to business. The first contestant to make it to the season 22 semi-finals is Team Blake’s Bodie, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Camila Cabello’s only artist left in the competition, Morgan Myles, was the second artist to be saved by America’s vote.

Team Blake's Bryce, Bodie, Rowan, and Brayden. (NBC)

After a brief break from the results, Carson revealed the next two singers headed to the semi-finals: Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona and Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron. Justin was able to take a big sigh of relief before his performance of “Burning Down The House” by Talking Heads.

With only 4 spots left in the top 8, the intensity of the competition hit an all-time high. The 6 remaining contestants stayed on the stage for the next set of results. Team Blake’s Brayden Lape was the next contestant to be declared safe. So far, Blake has two singers in the semi-finals.

Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace, Kim Cruse, and Parijita Bastola (along with Kique from his hotel room) were the 4 contestants left hoping to nab a spot in the top 8. America voted Team Legend’s Parijita into the semi-finals. Bryce from Team Blake was also saved.

The top 10 contestants of 'The Voice' season 22. (NBC)

Rowan, Kim, and Kique performed for the Instant Save. The Voice fans only had 5 minutes to save their favorite artist. Rowan performed a sweet rendition of “Landslide.” Blake raved over Rowan’s performance and said this was the kind of song choice that really allowed her to shine.

Next, Kique shined with his Instant Save performance of “River.” Gwen Stefani said it “would be a shame” to not vote Kique into the semi-finals because he’s one of the “most gifted singers” she’s ever met. Kim wowed with her performance of “Believe.” The coaches gave her a standing ovation. “I truly believe you’re one of the best vocalists I’ve ever worked with,” John declared.

The night ended with the Instant Save reveal. America instantly saved… KIM CRUSE! Rowan and Kique have sadly been eliminated.

