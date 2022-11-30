ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashians Gather For Family Meeting Before Kim Finalizes Divorce From Kanye West

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Several members of the KarJenner clan were seen gathering at Travis Barker’s DTA Records Studio on Monday night, Nov. 28 — one day before Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, finalized their divorce nearly two years after Kim filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court. While the subject of the meeting is unknown, it’s plausible that it centered around the divorce. Unless the famous family is working on a new Christmas jingle produced by the Blink-182 drummer, that is!

In photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here, Kim arrived at the Los Angeles area recording studio in a light gray hoodie and matching sweats. She had her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a low bun and paired her sweatsuit with white sneakers. She was also seen sipping on what appeared to be a berry smoothie.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walked down the aisle in 2014 (Photo: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

Khloé Kardashian, 38, also donned a matching sweatsuit but in black. She donned a black beanie and wore her lengthy caramel-colored locks down. Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was seen exiting the studio hand-in-hand with Travis, 47. Travis looked skater casual in a plain black tee, black pants, and black Vans, while the Poosh founder also donned an all-black ensemble. She looked as chic as ever in flared black pants that featured edgy eyelets halfway up her calf. She kept warm in a black jacket and protected her eyes from the sun in jet black sunglasses.

Of course, a family gathering isn’t complete with the matriarch, Kris Jenner. The 67-year-old momager smiled at the entrance of the studio in a black pantsuit that had a red neckline and platform shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted holding each other’s hand as they left the studio (Photo: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

The news of Kim and Kanye’s divorce settlement broke on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to official documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye decided they will have joint custody with “equal access” to their children — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Despite having joint custody, Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support from Kanye, and he has also been ordered to pay half of their children’s tuition and other education-related expenses as well as half of their security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support in their prenup.

Their divorce settlement comes after Kanye very publicly tried to win Kim back and refused to respond to her divorce filing — even when she was dating Pete Davidson. Kim made her vision clear for Kanye when in Dec. 2021, she filed documents with the Los Angeles court system to be legally declared single. Her request was granted in March of this year.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

